Westonka lacrosse.png

The Mound Westonka boys lacrosse is all smiles after claiming the Wright County Conference title. (Submitted photo)

The 2023 Westonka boys lacrosse team claimed the Wright County Conference Championship after a 12-7 win against Holy Family on Tuesday, May 30.

They finished the regular season with a 11-4 record overall, with losses to highly talented teams and remained undefeated in their conference.

