Mound Westonka Boys Soccer finished the regular season with a one-sided win against Hutchinson and a surprise tie against a stronger than expected Zimmerman side. This took the team to a record of nine wins, two losses and four ties in the regular season. This was the team’s best record since 2018 and earned the team a home playoff game against The Blake School from Hopkins.
The Hutchinson game was Senior Night and goals rained in at regular intervals all match long. Senior captain Michael Doshan netted a hat-trick, and seniors Nolan Halloran and Jarvis Jackson both netted a brace a piece. Sophomores Brett Bartkowicz and Jack Markstrom also added a goal each. Mound is graduating 12 senior soccer players this year, and they have been selfless servants for the program for many years. Special recognition should be given to the senior captains Doshan, Manu Jordan and Owen Beckley; they have provided great leadership all season long.
The final regular season game came after a one-hour road trip to Zimmerman. The team fell behind right at the start and then struggled to score despite creating many chances all game long. Doshan finally did get the tying goal in the second half, which forced overtime, but the winner remained elusive, and time ran out with the game locked in a tie.
Using the popular QRF Rankings found at Minnesota-scores.net, Mound Boys finished the regular season ranked 41st out of the srate’s 202 soccer schools (which includes big and small schools). This was the boys program’s third highest ranking since the inception of the statewide ranking system back in 2008. This is a great performance for a small school district and was only a few places behind the team’s all-time high ranking, which was 36th in 2017.
MWHS Boys Soccer Final Scores: Mound Westonka 9 – Hutchinson 1; Zimmerman 1 - Mound Westonka 1
