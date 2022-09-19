westonka boys soccer.jpeg

The Mound Westonka boys soccer team defeated Southwest Christian to earn the Oar Trophy. (Submitted photo)

The Mound Westonka boys soccer team played three games over the last week.

First up was a Wright County Conference (WCC) game against the visiting team from Rockford on Thursday, Sept. 8. The game started hot for the White Hawks, with lots of attacking but the boys struggled with offsides early on.

Load comments