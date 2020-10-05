Westonka Boys Soccer split week four of the season and built their overall record to four wins, two losses and one tie.
A tough away loss to Waconia started the week. The game started off well-balanced and at half time the score remained 0-0. The breakthrough came midway in the second half when Waconia junior Sam Kaeding scored on a pass from senior Michael Bortz. Mound responded with some solid attacking play but could not find the net. The game was effectively ended a few minutes later when Kaeding scored a second goal for Waconia, this time after a lightning quick breakaway from junior Sam Schmidt. Waconia added one more in the dying minutes when Mound was caught pressing high up the field. On balance, Waconia had the better of the contest, but the margin was not as wide as the final score would suggest. Final score Waconia 3 – MWHS 0.
Mound’s second game was against Providence at home on a picture perfect fall evening. The White Hawks scored in the 12th minute when junior captain Michael Doshan selflessly set up freshman Brett Bartkowicz, who blasted the ball into the lower left corner. The Whit Hawks may then have been guilty of underestimating this opponent and thinking the game would be a relatively easy win. It was not. While no additional goals were scored in the contest, Providence almost nicked a draw in the 73rd minute. It took a heroic save on a penalty kick from MWHS junior goalie Owen Beckley to save the day. Final score: MWHS 1 – Providence Academy 0.
