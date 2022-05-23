The Mound Westonka boys golf team had its best meet of the season on May 13 at Oakdale Golf Club in Buffalo Lake.
They competed against 11 teams and came in third, behind state ranked New London-Spicer and Glencoe-Silver Lake. It was the team’s best 18-hole total for the season, with all six golfers playing well.
Junior Matthew Uhas reclaimed his spot as the White Hawks low scorer, shooting a 78 and tying for 7th place. Junior Mac Harmer shot even par on the front nine and finished with an 80 to share 10th place. Three White Hawks finished with two birdies each, including junior Max Krebsbach (82), senior Jack Eberhart (83), and eighth grader Luke Sunnarborg (84). Junior Tyler Albert rounded out the scores for the team with an 87.
On May 9, the White Hawks faced a difficult weather day at Dahlgreen Golf Club in Chaska. Temperatures were in the high 80s, with a tornado watch, and winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour. Eberhart battled through the conditions to take his turn as the White Hawks low scorer, shooting an 84, good for 11th place at the conference meet. He was followed by Harmer with an 85, and Albert and Sunnarborg both shooting 87.
Mound Westonka’s next competition will be a conference meet at the Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan.
