The White Hawk Varsity boys experienced an interruption in their winning streak on March 2, losing to New Prague 51-59. It was a tough game overall for Westonka with a shooting percentage lower than usual. New Prague came out hot and stayed hot making their shots and playing a tough defensive game.
But the White Hawks rallied on March 5 against Jordan, winning 64-61 and clinching the Wright County East Conference Championship.
March 6 paved the way for an unexpected disappointment on senior night for the White Hawks as games were canceled due to a COVID outbreak in Carver County. SW Christian came through with an invitation to play on their home court along with an acknowledgement of our seniors and theirs on their senior night. It was a fun, competitive game resulting in a win for the White Hawks of 75-63.
Senior captain Logan Leonard summed it up like this; “It was a very close game but glad to see how we responded defensively in the second half. We also made big shots down the stretch to close out the game. It was very cool that SW Christian recognized us White Hawk seniors on their senior day!”
With no spectators allowed in the stands, fans cheered on the White Hawks from the comfort of their homes via live stream on March 6, resulting in a 75-68-point win in OT against Waconia on their home court. Senior Santi Phommahaxay sank 30 points and six for seven free throws. Junior Jason Spaeth added 21 points to the score, and Leonard contributed 6 points, six rebounds and three steals. Senior Charlie Herder and junior Jake Dalman demonstrated strong play in all aspects of the game, doing the little things that go unnoticed by most fans but help teams win.
