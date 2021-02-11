The Mound Westonka White Hawks wrestling team won three of four duals over the past two weeks, raising their season record to 5-2.
On Friday, Jan. 22, the White Hawks hosted a triangular with Rockford and New London-Spicer. In the first dual of the evening, The White Hawks defeated the Rockets 66-5. “Rockford is doing a great job rebuilding their program and recently won a few dual meets. We wrestled well and were able to take advantage of the match ups,” said head coach Todd Munsterteiger. The White Hawks struggled in the finale, however, as they were defeated by the Wildcats 56-13. Winning both matches for White Hawks were freshman Jack Nelson, sophomore Sam Dioszeghy and senior Lance Munsterteiger.
The White Hawks traveled to Norwood-Young America on Friday, Jan. 29 for a triangular with the host Raiders and the Springfield Tigers. The White Hawks dominated the first dual, defeating the Tigers 51-30. The second dual of the evening was a back-and-forth affair with the Raiders, which was finally clinched with a win at 195 pounds by Lance Munsterteiger, who recorded a milestone with his 75th career victory. The Raiders were able to earn pins at the final two weights, but White Hawks were able to squeak out a 40-39 victory. “I thought the boys wrestled well overall, but we lost a few matches in the last dual we could have won, which made it too close for comfort,” said assistant coach Eric Rodelius. Earning two wins on the night were seventh-grader Cooper Rowe, eigth-grader Cole Munsterteiger, Nelson and seniors Shawn McNatt, Tom Seeman and Lance Munsterteiger.
