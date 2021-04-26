The Mound Westonka wrestling squad held its end of season banquet Tuesday, April 6 at Mound Westonka High School.
“We had a great year and took another step towards achieving our goals as a program. Now we need to follow it up with an even better off-season,” said head coach Todd Munsterteiger.
Earning team awards for the White Hawks were Dylan Helman, JV Wrestler of the Year; Tom Seemann, Most Improved; Lance Munsterteiger, Hardest Worker; Shawn McNatt, Owen Rostis and Devon Wilson-Noethe, Coaches Award; and Jack Nelson, Most Dedicated and Most Valuable Wrestler.
The White Hawks had one all-conference wrestler in Jack Nelson; and five all-conference honorable mention award winners in Cooper Rowe, Cole Munsterteiger, Tom Seemann, Lance Munsterteiger and Sam Dioszeghy.
The team earned the Academic Silver Award from the Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Association with a 3.42 team GPA. The top 10 GPA’s from the section team were used, and wrestlers contributing were Luke Rodelius, Dylan Helman, Ryan Butler, Tom Seemann, Shawn McNatt, Maguire Musselman, Lance Munsterteiger, Jack Nelson, Sam Dioszeghy and Nolan Shaw. Nelson, Musselman, McNatt, Helman, Shaw and Munsterteiger were also named to the section all-academic team.
The White Hawks Wrestling coaching staff would like to thank all of the parents, administration and members of the Mound Wrestling Organization (MWO) for all of their contributions throughout the year. “We had an outstanding year and have built a solid program, and a lot of credit needs to go to our parents. They have done a tremendous job supporting their kids and contributing to the program,” said assistant coach Eric Rodelius.
