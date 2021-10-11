Players and parents gathered at the Westonka Tennis Courts on Sept. 22 for Senior Night to recognize and celebrate eight Westonka girls’ tennis seniors: captain Ellerie Anderson, Montana Courneya, Lauren Hildahl, Gabrielle LaFortune, captain Meagan Mattson, Juliet O’Flanagan, captain Coco Sir and Morgan Witte. Each senior was presented by an underclassman and honored with their parents. A special tennis memory was shared by the seniors and well wishes from their parents as well as their plans upon graduating. After the presentation, the girls celebrated as a team with dessert and refreshments.
“What a great group of girls! They have been committed and passionate about improving, which makes them all natural leaders on the team. They really have set a great example to the rest of the girls over their years here at Mound Westonka,” stated coach Rob Paul.
The Varsity team record is currently 9-6 overall and 4-1 in the Wright County Conference, which has earned them second place. Pending results of the next couple of matches, the team could be seated as high as number four in the section, which would exceed the team’s goals.
Coach Paul stated, “I am proud of our players for stepping up to the challenge of playing positions higher than what they envisioned because of the injuries to junior Kate Velander and senior captain Coco Sir. They have constantly worked hard to improve their play.”
The JV team had a slow start to the season but recently has worked their way into their positions and have won three out of the last four matches with a 6-5 winning record overall.
Coach Brent Reinbold commented, “the girls have been working hard and showing a lot of initiative to improve, and that is paying off for them with a lot of wins recently. I expect that to continue for a strong finish this season.”
The 13 girls on the JVB team have competed strong and greatly developed their skills this season; their their last match was on Oct. 1 at home against New Praguea (this match took place after press time). The team’s current record is 4-6, defeating Chaska twice, Washburn and Southwest Christian.
“The girls are playing their best right now and looked solid against Southwest Christian. I am very proud of their progress,” stated coach Terri Blando.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.