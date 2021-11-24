Mound Westonka White Hawks standout football player Tyler Von Bank was recently selected to play in the 2021 Minnesota High School All-Star Football Game, which will take place on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 1 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The senior captain adds this great accomplishment to a long list of football accolades, including 2020 & 2021 Twin Cities All-District Selection, 2021 Twin Cities Maroon Subdistrict Defensive Player of the Year, team captain, 3-year starter and four-time letter winner.

“Tyler Von Bank is one of those kinds of players who make us coaches look really smart,” said coach Nick David. “He is honestly one of the most talented players I have ever had the opportunity to coach. His high football IQ and physicality on defense were unparalleled as opposing teams always had to be aware of where Tyler lined up on any given play. His non-stop motor and pure determination on each and every play was second to none every game that he stepped out onto the field. His athletic ability, positive energy, and leadership will truly be missed.”

Von Bank joins the list of 15 former Mound Westonka High School football players that were selected to play in the Minnesota High School All-Star Football Game: Bernard Linquist (guard, 1946), Ron Bates (back, 1952), Andy Jackson (center, 1954), Scott LaGault (guard, 1959), Tom Wiswell (defensive end, 1980), Marc Illies (defensive back, 1981), Tom Illies (defensive back, 1982), Christian Norton (defensive back, 1990), Nate Schermerhorn (defensive line, 2011), Bryan Tierney (defensive back, 2014), Isaiah Cherrier (defensive back, 2016), Evan Dahl (defensive back, 2017), Kris Kurtz (linebacker, 2018), Isaiah Dempsey (offensive line, 2019) and Logan Leonard (defensive back, 2020).

Von Bank, though currently undecided, is planning on continuing his education next fall.

