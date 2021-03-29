Coming off a strong Conference Meet, there was little rest for the White Hawk Nordic team. Efforts focused immediately on preparing for the MSHSL Section 6 Cross Country Ski Championships contested on March 1, 2021 at Wirth Park.
Sections are the gateway to the coveted State Meet. Many train, compete and work tirelessly to qualify for a sought-after place on the roster. However, only a few select will actually make the trip to Giants Ridge. Succeeding is no small task, given perennial powerhouses Armstrong, Wayzata and Hopkins stand in the way to ruin a dream. Qualifying has the top two scoring teams and next six individuals trekking 4 hours north to Biwabik, Minn. Since its inception, the White Hawks have never failed to send a representative to the State Meet and hopes were running high that they would continue this amazing 12-year streak.
Despite a bright sunny day, course conditions were poor due to lack of grooming, unseasonably warm temperatures and snowfall the night before. Changes to the 2021 meet format had skiers racing back-to-back 3.5-kilometer races, classic and freestyle, in three groupings (pods) of four teams each. The White Hawks were in the second grouping - paired with Orono, Breck and Heritage - with the boys racing first. Nervous anticipation could be felt throughout the trailhead as a resonating timeclock beep every 30 seconds sent racers flying onto the course. Junior and first year skier Josh Engesser was the first White Hawk out the chute followed by juniors Lance Nemecek and Max Epsky, seniors Nolan Hanson and Roman Fenzl with junior Haakon Erdahl and sophomore Ashton Demmer completing the lineup. A breathless Nemecek completed the classic course in 10:53. placing him in 10th place overall and well within the state qualifying group. Hanson’s efforts had him in next with a 12:00 followed closely by Epsky 12:09 and Fenzl 12:21.
In what seemed like no time at all, skiers lined up again and were underway with the freestyle race. Looks of determination and exhaustion were visible as skiers crossed the finish line awaiting the final race outcome. Nemecek, while giving it his all, didn’t have his best freestyle performance, delivering a 9:49. And then there was the wait. Coaches and crowd speculated with growing intensity in anticipation of final results. Not until an hour later was it determined, amidst cheers and congratulations, that Lance Nemecek was assured a state qualifying spot and in so doing, kept the streak alive! The White Hawk boys finished sixth overall.
The White Hawk girls were up next, ready to celebrate and finish a great season. Amazingly, after two hard-fought races, the top Westonka girls were separated by only half of one second. Junior Anna Elliot had managed to squeak by freshman Averie Zealley by the narrowest of margins, with 25:46:6 and 25:47:1 respectively. Rounding out the line-up was freshman Anna Wood (26:20), junior Anika Budzius (27:47) and freshman Ingrid Wulf (31:29). This young group of skiers will part with senior veteran Carly McGown (33:01) competing in her last race as a White Hawk.
