The MWHS/W-M/SW Christian Varsity Girls Hockey team did everything it could against the visiting Holy Family Fire on Saturday, Jan. 18 but just couldn’t win. The girls fell 3-1, despite outshooting the visitors 50-28.
It was a great back-and-forth game from the beginning. The Fire got on the scoreboard with 2:51 left in the first period with a wrist shot from the top of the circle that just eluded goalie Callie Nelson. Holy Family would lead in shots on goal after the first period 14-11.
The second period saw countless scoring opportunities for the White Hawks, only to be stonewalled by the Fire’s outstanding goalie, Sedona Blaire. Shots were 18-7 in favor of the home team, but again a late goal by the Fire on a rebound of a Callie Nelson save with 1:34 left in the period gave the Fire a 2-0 lead going into the intermission.
Despite entering the third period down two goals, the White Hawks continued to pressure the Fire and eventually it paid off. On their fourth power play of the game the White Hawks altered their set up and kept Gretta Pioske in front of Blaire, attempting to keep her screened from the oncoming shots. It worked, and Brooke Pioske fired a low shot into the net to pull the White Hawks within one with just under seven minutes to go. Grace Peterson and Sydney Leonard received assists on the play.
But the Fire would score another late goal, this time on a White Hawk turnover, with just 3:07 remaining, and then hold on for the victory. This week the White Hawks hosted Hutchinson on Tuesday, traveled to Litchfield on Thursday and will host Mahtomedi on Saturday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.