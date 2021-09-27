Week 3 of the season was a very busy one for the Mound Westonka Girls Soccer team. The week started with two convincing wins against local teams and then a sobering loss on a visit to Minneapolis.
The first opponent Sept. 7 was Providence Academy at Haddorff Field in Mound. The goals dropped in at regular intervals courtesy of senior captain Megan Wanner and junior Alicia Hatlestad, who got two for the night. Junior Taylor Dallman also scored and the team romped away with a 4-1 victory.
On Thursday night, the girls traveled to Rockford. Last year Mound gained a great win against Rockford at home, which was the first of its kind in a decade. With three wins in a row on the season, they were hoping to extend their streak to four and repeat the victory from last year.
The game started well for Mound, and in the eighth minute Hatlestad controlled a long throw in from junior Jordyn LaRue and then buried it in the net from the edge of the penalty box. The White Hawks took that lead all the way until the half, but just into the second half Rockford tied it after Mound failed to clear an earlier attempt and then gave the ball away in a dangerous spot in the middle of the field.
The game stayed tied for a while and it looked like the win would elude the visiting team. At around the 60th minute, the game swung the White Hawks’ way. Senior captain Libby McCue surged up the middle and took a great shot that was impressively saved by the excellent Rockford goalkeeper. Minutes later, sophomore Natalie Miner ripped a shot from 30 yards out that just went over the bar. In the very next minute, sophomore Abby Hollenstein held the ball up nicely on the wing and connected with senior captain Quinn Jenson. Her decisive pass across the box allowed Wanner to bury the game-inning goal. Jenson also set up Hatlestad with 2 minutes to go for the put away goal.
On Saturday, the team traveled to St. Anthony in North East Minneapolis. After the Junior Varsity team cruised to an 8-0 victory, hopes were high that the Varsity team could move to a perfect 5-0 start to the season. This was, sadly, not to be. Within minutes of the game starting the girls were behind by two goals. Nothing seemed to be working. Passing was poor, movement off the ball was lacking and defensive play that had been so tight all season started to get sloppy. At the other end of the field shots were off target and too infrequent.
Final Scores: Mound Westonka 4 – Providence 1. Rockford 1 – Mound Westonka 3. St. Anthony Village 6 – Mound Westonka 1.
