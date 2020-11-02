Funderburk against Waconia on Sept 22.jpg

Sophomore Sara Funderburk winning against Waconia Sept 22. (Submitted photo)

The White Hawks Girls Tennis team traveled to the Waconia tennis courts Sept. 22 and dominated the Wildcats with a 7-0 victory. Winning their singles matches were sophomore Kate Velander, 6-0, 6-0 at first singles; eighth-grader Savannah Paul, 6-0, 6-1 at second singles; sophomore Sara Funderburk, 6-1, 6-0 at third singles; and sophomore Ellen Pruitt, 6-0, 6-0 at fourth singles.

Winning their doubles matches were senior captain Grace Peterson and junior captain Coco Sir, 6-3, 6-3 at first doubles; senior captain Avery Finck and junior Ellerie Anderson, 6-0, 6-3 at second doubles; junior Meagan Mattson and sophomore Sydney Leonard, 6-0, 6-3 at third doubles; senior captain Taylor Leonard and junior Lauren Hildahl, 6-3, 6-0 at fourth doubles.

The JV team also won against the Wildcats 6-1. The JV-B team played New Prague on Sept. 22 and won 9-3.

The White Hawks then hosted Delano Sept. 24 and were defeated by the Tigers 1-6. Peterson and Sir once again this season battled it out in a tiebreaker set for the win, 1-6, 6-4, 6-4 at first doubles. Paul had a competitive match resulting in a tiebreaker set but fell short, 6-2, 2-6, 7-5 at second singles. The JV team lost as well 1-6.

This week’s matches included the last two regular season matches at home against Washburn on Sept. 30 and Glencoe-Silver Lake on Oct. 1.

