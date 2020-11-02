The White Hawks Girls Tennis team traveled to the Waconia tennis courts Sept. 22 and dominated the Wildcats with a 7-0 victory. Winning their singles matches were sophomore Kate Velander, 6-0, 6-0 at first singles; eighth-grader Savannah Paul, 6-0, 6-1 at second singles; sophomore Sara Funderburk, 6-1, 6-0 at third singles; and sophomore Ellen Pruitt, 6-0, 6-0 at fourth singles.
Winning their doubles matches were senior captain Grace Peterson and junior captain Coco Sir, 6-3, 6-3 at first doubles; senior captain Avery Finck and junior Ellerie Anderson, 6-0, 6-3 at second doubles; junior Meagan Mattson and sophomore Sydney Leonard, 6-0, 6-3 at third doubles; senior captain Taylor Leonard and junior Lauren Hildahl, 6-3, 6-0 at fourth doubles.
The JV team also won against the Wildcats 6-1. The JV-B team played New Prague on Sept. 22 and won 9-3.
The White Hawks then hosted Delano Sept. 24 and were defeated by the Tigers 1-6. Peterson and Sir once again this season battled it out in a tiebreaker set for the win, 1-6, 6-4, 6-4 at first doubles. Paul had a competitive match resulting in a tiebreaker set but fell short, 6-2, 2-6, 7-5 at second singles. The JV team lost as well 1-6.
This week’s matches included the last two regular season matches at home against Washburn on Sept. 30 and Glencoe-Silver Lake on Oct. 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.