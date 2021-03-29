The Mound Westonka Girls Basketball team hosted Minneapolis Roosevelt this past Saturday, March 6 for a non-conference match-up and finally notched a second win on the season. “Our girls have been competing through every game this year and we are so proud of their work ethic and determination. On Saturday, our girls continued to work as a team and their leadership showed,” said coach Kutz and his staff. “A great team win and we look forward to another week of great Wright County East basketball to end our regular season play!”
The Minneapolis Roosevelt Teddies would win the opening tip, and after a good defensive possession the White Hawks grabbed the rebound and junior Megan Wanner fired a cross-court pass to senior Greta Blanck on the left wing, who hit a 3-pointer. Then the White Hawks were off and flying.
After early baskets by junior Annie Springer and a 3-pointer from senior Sydney Eidsness, the Teddies would battle back to take a brief 8-7 lead at the 13:53 mark. The White Hawks would slowly start to build a lead and take a 37-20 advantage into halftime. The White Hawks had balanced scoring in the first half with Eidsness, Springer, Wanner and junior Hannah Drill all chipping in 6 points.
Blanck kicked off the second half scoring with a corner 3 and on the next defensive possession Wanner grabbed the rebound, fired a pass up court to Eidsness who hit Blanck streaking to the hoop for a layup. Wanner would follow with a layup off another nice pass from Eidsness, and then Eidsness dropped her third 3 of the game to build a 47-20 lead 3 minutes into the second half.
The defensive intensity was outstanding early in the second half as the White Hawks limited the Teddies to just 6 points, all on free throws, extending the lead to 29 at 55-26 with 13 minutes left in the game. The Teddies cranked up their defense over the next 5 minutes, going on a 14-2 run to cut the lead to 17 at 57-40 with 7:52 left in the game, forcing a White Hawk timeout to regroup. The teams would trade baskets for the rest of the game, which ended with the White Hawks earning a 77-57 win!
The White Hawks shot just under 43 percent for the game, including 9 of 22 from three. Eidsness and Blanck
each netted 3 from deep. Wanner lead the White Hawks in scoring with 17 points, Blanck dropped in 15, Eidsness and Drill added 9 each and Springer finished with 8 points for a well balanced attack. In total, the White Hawks had nine players on the scoresheet.
Springer cleaned up on the boards, pulling down 16 rebounds with Wanner adding nine on the night. The White Hawks had the ball moving all game, assisting on 23 of 29 made baskets. Wanner and sophomore Alicia Hatlestad each finished with five assists with another four from Eidsness. Springer, Wanner and Hatlestad finished with three steals apiece.
The White Hawks GBB family would like to extend a huge thank you to the Minneapolis Roosevelt athletic department and the school’s GBB team for making the trip to Mound Westonka on short notice.
