A dominant Westonka High School Cross Country team traveled south to the Gerry Smith Titan XC Invite Sept. 9. This is a big meet, where 32 teams gathered from across the metro to contest their fitness and stamina on the Montgomery National Golf course. Beautiful, warm, humid and sunny conditions complimented the two-lap, 5-kilometer course’s lush and rolling terrain. Head CC coach Butch Humbert stated the team has done decently at Gerry Smith in the past; little did he know, that was all about to change.
With the much-anticipated start of the boys Varsity race, fans and onlookers could feel the ground tremble as hundreds of runners thundered forward down the first portion of the course. Westonka had an unfavorable start position, assigned to lane one, but little would that matter because these athletes came to compete.
As the runners looped out and came back into view, senior Lance Nemecek had the lead position for Westonka, nestled in a small group occupying the second through fourth places. Seniors Josh Engesser and Max Epsky were not far behind, fighting to improve their standings. With the completion of lap one, the pace quickened and Engesser challenged and disrupted the group of three. As athletes rounded the final uphill stretch to the finish, it was Nemecek accelerating and overtaking a Mounds Park Academy runner to cross the finish line in second place overall (out of 202) with a blistering time of 16:56. Emerging with points for the team were Engesser in ninth at 17:25, followed by Epsky in 26th at 18:13, junior Jacob Trost in 33rd at 18:24 and sophomore Charlie Paul at 18:29. Rounding out the field were seniors was Wyatt Carlson in 55th at 18:50 and Owen Paul in 77th at 19:17. Nearly everyone on the team recorded a new PR. As results were posted you could hear a roar from the anxiously awaiting Westonka camp as the boys realized they took first place by one point!
The celebration was just starting. The Varsity girls had another fantastic race day, pushing their winning streak to three meets and beating out second place by 7 points. Junior Laura Sunnarborg led the way with a 12th place finish at 20:19. She was followed by freshman Audrey Kirscht, who finished in 20:40, and eighth-grader Emma Andrev close behind at 20:45. Next in were seventh-grader Sophia Engesser at 21:54 and freshman Gabby Callahan at 22:01. The runners improved their times versus last week by an average of over a minute each.
The Junior Varsity boys finished in third, led by senior Henry Kluever, placing seventh at 19:39. Junior Ethan Garlock came in next at 19:59, followed by sophomores Brandon Knock at 20:03 and Matthew Von Edeskuty at 20:15. Senior Beckett James rounded out the JV scores at 20:29.
Senior Allison Soule decimated the competition in the JV girls race with a victory and time of 21:17, more than 90 seconds ahead of second place. Sophomore Cassie Nemecek arrived in sixth place at 23:38. Eighth-grader Payton Stover and freshman Claire Rashleger rounded out the JV girls’ field in 24:44 and 25:29 respectively.
The White Hawks Junior High boys won their third meet in a row at Montgomery, easily taking first place by 46 points. They had three boys with top 10 finishes, including eighth-grader Liam Grant in seventh at 9:25, seventh-grader Drew Carlson in eighth at 9:30 and eighth-grader Luke Sunnarborg in ninth at 9:33. Finishing in the top 10 for the Junior High girls team was eighth-grader Bette Mae Grogan in sixth at 10:21.
The Junior High girls earned a sixth place finish overall, with Ellie Cordahl, Claire Buetow and Cheyenne Stevens adding their times to Grogan’s to complete that roster.
The White Hawks competed at Baylor Park on Sept. 14, the meet taking place after press time.
