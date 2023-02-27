The Mound Westonka White Hawks wrestling squad traveled to New Prague High School on Thursday, Feb. 16 for the preliminary rounds of team sections.
In the opening round, the ninth seeded White Hawks defeated the eighth seeded Mankato West Scarlets by a score of 61-16.
“Mankato West had a few guys out, but I thought we wrestled well as a team and took care of business,” said head coach Todd Munsterteiger.
Picking up wins for the White Hawks were: seventh grader Brady Kirkpatrick, eighth grader Deacon Ramthun, freshmen Mason Merritt, Delaney Parker and Cooper Rowe, sophomores Cole Munsterteiger, Al Zuniga-Lopez and Eric von Holtz, junior Drake Woodruff, and seniors Luke Rodelius and Sam Dioszeghy.
Eighth grader Levi Hays lost an 11-3 major decision, but wrestled well and finished the match strong, nearly riding his opponent out the entire third period. “That was a great match and Levi gained some valuable experience wrestling on a big stage,” said assistant coach Eric Rodelius.
The White Hawks faced the host Trojans in the quarterfinals, who came into the tourney the number one seed and ranked second in state.
The White Hawks battled hard, but were defeated by the eventual section champions 58-19 to end their dual meet season. Picking up wins for the White Hawks were Munsterteiger, Woodruff, Dioszeghy and Rowe, who also earned his 100th career victory in the process.
The White Hawks will travel to St. Peter High School on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24 and 25 for the Section 2AA individual championships. Start times are 5 p.m. and 11 a.m., respectively.
