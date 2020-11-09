Mound Westonka’s Boys Soccer team wrapped up their season on Sunday, Oct. 25 with a season-ending celebration in the high school gymnasium. The team finished the season with a fourth place finish in the Wright County Conference and a regular season record of six wins, four losses and one memorable tie against WCC champions Orono.
In the playoffs, the boys won their first round game 2-1 against Maranatha Christian Academy on the back of two goals from junior captain Michael Doshan. Senior Santiago Phommahaxay and sophomore Jessiah Hunter provided the assists for the two goals. The win set up a return to Holy Family Fire, for the Round of 8 game. Just like the regular season game, the encounter was a tense one with either team having a chance to win for most of the game. With 7 minutes to go, Holy Family took the advantage after freshman Chris Corrales buried a shot coming from a long throw in. Two minutes later, Corrales scored again after a defensive slip, and the game was then beyond reach for the White Hawks. Final Score: Holy Family Fire 2 – 0 MWHS.
Second year head coach Manuel Jordan summed up the feelings of everyone involved in high school soccer when he said at the banquet “We feel fortunate to have had a season at all! Overall it was a great season. I was proud of the growth of all three teams [Varsity, JV and C Squad] as individuals, players, teammates and representatives of the school.”
Coach Manuel also handed out individual awards to several players. Wright County Conference Honorable Mention awards were given to senior Harry Moen, freshman Brett Bartkowicz, senior captain Brayden Van Gelder, senior Isaac Miner, junior goalie Owen Beckley and senior Jack Ryall. Full Wright County Conference honors went to Phommahaxay and Doshan who was also awarded a prestigious All State Team award.
Doshan truly was the star of the season, having scored the majority of the team’s goals and provided immeasurable energy up and down the field. He returns next year as a senior to lead the team, along with three new captains: Manu Jordan, Owen Beckley and Dylan Mather.
