White Hawks volleyball welcomed the Orono Spartans to their home court on Monday, Oct. 3, for the second meeting this season for the two teams.
The Hawks were anxious to get a win after losing to the Spartans in an early season match up. Avery Pearson and Kendal Richie would score nine points in aces while serving.
Bridget Budzius would lead the team in kills with 10 followed by Maquinna Peglow with eight and Meaghan Kreiser with seven. Lori Weltzin would be key in the back row with 14 assists and five digs.
After two decisive sets, one going to Mound and one going to Orono; it would be a memorable game for senior Chase Lawrence. Lawrence finished set three with a great tip, followed by two serves and an important dig to give the Hawks a win forcing a fourth set. Lawrence wasn’t done yet-in the fourth set she would score the game winning point with an ace, and the White Hawks win 29-27. White Hawks won the game with three of the four sets going over 25 points. Scores are as follows: 26-13, 17-25, 26-24, 29-27.
The White Hawks would be on the road Thursday, Oct. 6 visiting Southwest Christian. The Stars, who are ranked sixth in class 2A, would be the first team all season to beat the Hawks in straight sets. The Hawks had strong serving all night with five players serving at 100 percent (Avery Pearson (7), Annika Weir (3), Bridget Budzius (3), Kohral Bomar-Reese (2), Chase Lawrence (1).)
The Stars are known for their strong block and the Hawks worked hard to find a way around it. The White Hawks were held to only 13 kills all night; Budzius (4), Taryn Peglow (3), Meaghan Kreiser (3), Maquinna Peglow (2), and Lawrence (1). The back row also had a challenging night digging out strong hits coming from the Stars. Libero Kendal Richie led with eight digs, while Lori Weltzin and Maria Neumann were also cited for their defensive play.
