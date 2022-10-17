Westonka VB.jpg

Mound Westonka volleyball split a pair of games against Orono and Southwest Christian. (Submitted photo)

White Hawks volleyball welcomed the Orono Spartans to their home court on Monday, Oct. 3, for the second meeting this season for the two teams.

The Hawks were anxious to get a win after losing to the Spartans in an early season match up. Avery Pearson and Kendal Richie would score nine points in aces while serving.

