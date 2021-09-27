The White Hawks volleyball team is in full swing as the school year begins. They opened their season at the Howard Lake Waverly Winsted (HLWW) tournament, going 2-2 for the day. In the opening round, the White Hawks beat HLWW in three games, 25-19, 16-25 and 17-15. They clinched first place in their pool by beating Eden Valley Watkins in three games as well, 26-24, 17-25 and 15-11. Going into the championship bracket, the White Hawks fell to a tough Delano team 25-17 and 25-13, and a competitive Melrose team 25-21, 25-17.
They had their season home opener on Monday, Aug. 30 against Big Lake High School. After winning the opening set 25-18, the White Hawks lost the next three sets 16-25, 12-25 and 15-25.
Later that week, they traveled to Providence Academy in Plymouth, Minn. The White Hawks came out strong, winning the first set 25-17. They won the next set 25-23, lost set three 20-25 and finalized the victory in the fourth set, 25-20. Hannah Drill was also recognized as she obtained her 1,000th career set assist—huge congratulations to Hannah on reaching such a big milestone! Thanks to all the fans who came out to show their support.
The White Hawks traveled to Watertown on Sept. 9. The White Hawks battled, but the #2 Royals were able to hold off the Hawks in three sets.
The White Hawks then hosted a nine-team tournament on Saturday, Sept. 11. The Hawks came out strong in the first match and competed with Buffalo.
The first set went to the Bisons, 29-27. In the second set, the Bisons came out strong and beat the White Hawks, 25-20.
Next up was United Christian School. The White Hawks won both sets and moved into the Silver Bracket. They opened with a competitive Rockford team. They lost in two sets, 25-12 and 25-15. Orono was the last opponent of the day. The Hawks came out fighting and beat the Spartans 25-15 the first set, lost a close second set battle 24-26.
The third set went back and forth before the Spartans took control and won the match, 16-14. The White Hawks were led by senior setter Hannah Drill with 61 assists and eight kills, sophomore libero Kendal Richie with 34 digs and Kennedy Schmidt with 16 digs and four aces.
Many hitters contributed kills throughout the day: Bridget Budzius had 21 kills, Meaghan Kreiser had 19 kills and nine aces, Chase Lawrence had 17 kills, Taryn Peglow had eight kills, Maquinna Peglow had five kills, and Simone Buscher had three kills.
You can catch all their home games this year on https://youtube.com/channel/UCmXIlEX0VpvC7lr27aR0uJg. Be sure to also follow them on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook @ MWHSVB.
