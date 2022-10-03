Westonka VB.jpg

The Mound Westonka volleyball won two big games this past week. (Submitted photo)

The Mound Westonka volleyball team opened this week’s games on the road in Rockford, and it wasn’t only the gym that was hot.

The temperature on Tuesday, Sept. 20 broke a record at 91 degrees, and Annika Weir kept the pressure on serving at 92 percent with three aces. Avery Pearson served 90 percent with 21 serve attempts.

