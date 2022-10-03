The Mound Westonka volleyball team opened this week’s games on the road in Rockford, and it wasn’t only the gym that was hot.
The temperature on Tuesday, Sept. 20 broke a record at 91 degrees, and Annika Weir kept the pressure on serving at 92 percent with three aces. Avery Pearson served 90 percent with 21 serve attempts.
Taryn Peglow led the front row with five kills and four blocks to stop the ball from getting past the net. When the Rockets were trying to get around Peglow they were met with a combined 26 kills from Meaghan Kreiser, Bridget Budzius, and Maquinna Peglow. Chase Lawrence and Maquinna Peglow would close any openings with four additional blocks.
The back row didn’t want to be left out so Kendal Richie and Budzius would keep the ball in play with 24 digs. The White Hawks would win the game in three straight sets, scoring 25-21, 25-20, and 26-24 and if you have been keeping track this is the fifth set to go above 25 points this season.
The White Hawks would play Hutchinson at home on Thursday, Sept. 22 with the student section ablaze in red for homecoming. It was a close game going to five sets and taking nearly two and a half hours before the White Hawks would fall 2-3. Defense was the name of the game with the Hawks digging out 77 balls. Kendal Richie (libero) would lead the defense with 25 digs, while Bridget Budzius would be close behind with 24. Avery Pearson and Kohral Bomar-Reese would round out the defense with 18 and 10 digs, respectively. Games can’t be won without getting points on the board, and Meaghan Kreiser would dominate the front row with 15 kills, followed by Budzius with an additional 11, and six by Maquinna Peglow. Chase Lawrence, Taryn Peglow, and Kreiser would bring the defense to the front row with eight combined blocks. An exciting match would end with the following scores 23-25, 25-18, 23-25, 25-23, 16-18.
