The week did not start well for Mound Westonka High School Girls Soccer, but the last 10 minutes of the week were for sure a highlight!
The first game took the Mound Girls Soccer team out west to visit Watertown-Mayer on a cold Thursday evening that felt like more like Dec. 1 than Oct. 1. Watertown is a top team this year with only one loss on the season, however, Mound played them strong for the first 10 minutes and created several good scoring opportunities. At the 10-minute mark, Watertown woke up. Before the half was over Watertown had scored four goals and could have scored several more. In the second half, the Mound defense stiffened noticeably, but Watertown still added another before the final whistle. Final Score: Watertown-Mayer 5 – MWHS 0.
The second game was on a more seasonal fall evening at home against New Prague. This was a bruising contest with a high level of commitment shown by both sets of players. New Prague opened the scoring on a penalty kick in the 28th minute, but Mound responded before the half when junior Libby McCue scored after junior Megan Wanner’s free kick was parried by the New Prague goal keeper.
The second half was a memorable affair. New Prague dominated at first and piled up three unanswered goals. While Mound was now well behind on the scoreboard they never quit playing. The team shifted their formation by adding an extra player back to midfield and in the 70th minute McCue broke through three tackles on a long run up the field before scoring her second goal of the night on a long shot from outside the box. Just three minutes later, senior captain Grace Carlson took her turn to break a few tackles and score with a long shot. Mound kept pressing, and with just 2 minutes to go the game was tied! Megan Wanner blasted a free kick off the cross bar and the ball fell to sophomore Alicia Hatlestad who struck it home. Three goals in 8 breathless minutes earned the Mound girls a well-deserved tie. Final score: Mound 4 – New Prague 4.
