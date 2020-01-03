The Mound Westonka fourth-grade girls travel basketball team is off to a fantastic start. Four of the eight players are brand new to the game, but that hasn’t stopped the White Hawks from going 9-0 to start the season, claiming two championship tournament trophies in the process. In the early stages of the season, these talented fourth-grade girls have outscored their opponents 168-59.
In the season opening Rockford Tournament, the White Hawks came out on top in all four games, largely due to their stellar defense and potent offensive punch. During the tournament, the White Hawks scored 64 points and only allowed 27. Leading the scoring for Westonka was Hayden Winther with 23 points on the weekend. Sage Kiner and Carmen Dumbauld followed with 14 and 13 points respectively. On the defensive side of the ball, Kiner and Dumbauld were the lock down enforcers, taking the reigns on key match-ups in order to shut down the primary scoring threats from each opponent.
Newcomers Sadie Mulder, Adelyn Colhour and Grace Schrempp each knocked down 6 points and played solid defense as well. The White Hawks team centers are Sadie Mulder and Shelby McNatt. They each took on the role of guarding each team’s top post player and were very effective in shutting down all of the inside shots. Alex Gombola was a pivotal defensive player and led the team in steals and rebounds on the Rockford weekend.
The White Hawks traveled to Monticello for their second tournament of the season and picked up right where they left off. In the first game against a tough St. Michael team, the White Hawks couldn’t find their scoring punch until Grace Schrempp told the coaches she was ready to take charge, and boy was she right! Her aggressiveness was unmatched and she finished the game with a team high of 8 points. Shelby McNatt also found the scoring touch, tallying her first career bucket with an outside jump shot that only saw net.
The second game was pretty much in hand from the opening tip-off, with the White Hawks claiming a 15-3 victory in what was never a very close game. The Championship game was a heated offensive attack with Westonka’s Hayden Winther and Carmen Dumbauld leading the way with 8 and 7 points respectively.
The White Hawks look forward to hosting their home tournament in early January, and these girls are excited for the opportunity to three-peat! This year’s undefeated team is made up of Adelyn Colhour, Carmen Dumbauld, Sage Kiner, Alex Gombola, Hayden Winther, Grace Schrempp, Shelby McNatt and Sadie Mulder.
Coaches Jason Kiner and Damian Winther couldn’t be more excited to see what happens next with this incredibly talented group of girls. The White Hawks will face off against some of the metro area’s top teams in the upcoming Westonka, Waconia and Mayer Lutheran tournaments.
