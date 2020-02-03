Westonka 4th Girls Bball.jpg

The White Hawk Fourth-Grade Girls bested New Prague and Burnsville before falling to Delano at their Jan. 12 home tournament. The team now stands 11-1 on the season. (Submitted photo)

by Damian Winther

FOR LAKER PIONEER

The Westonka Fourth-Grade Girls Travel basketball team continued their winning ways, taking second place in their home tournament Jan. 12. In front of their hometown fans, the White Hawks took charge, beating New Prague and Burnsville before falling to a very skilled Delano team in the championship game.

The White Hawks won a tight game against New Prague by a score of 14-12. The team was led in scoring by Hayden Winther’s 6 points. Carmen Dumbauld, Grace Schrempp, Sadie Mulder and Alex Gombola each added 2 points. Gombola’s crucial jump shot couldn’t have come at a better time, and it helped to get the monkey off her back from a scoring standpoint. Defensively, speedster Sage Kiner, inside shutdown specialist Shelby McNatt and physical guard Adelyn Colhour were on their “A-Game” and helped to keep New Prague off the scoreboard in the game’s late minutes.

Westonka then took down Burnsville by a score of 19-7. Hayden Winther again led the scoring charge with 7 points, followed by Schrempp with 6, Kiner with 4 and Dumbauld with 2. Two season highlight reel moments came when Kiner hit a 10-footer from her knees and Schrempp knocked down a 15-footer with a defender right in her face. The entire team played great defensively, only allowing 7 points.

In the championship game, Westonka was a bit flat, falling to a very tough Delano team. While losing a championship game is never easy, what made this one more difficult than most is the fact that it was the team’s first loss of the season (current record is 11-1). Players, parents and the community are still incredibly proud of the accomplishments these terrific girls have had thus far.

Coaches Jason Kiner and Damian Winther are thrilled with the team’s success thus far. The girls are still very new to the game of basketball, but their commitment, attitude and dedication are something the coaches are particularly excited about. The team owes a special thanks to their fabulous manager, Tiffany McNatt. Without her organizational skills and commitment, these girls wouldn’t have nearly as many opportunities to take part in the game they love. Thanks Tiffany!

