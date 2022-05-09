The Mound Westonka boy’s tennis team is off and running to a great start in their new class AA section.
So far they’ve faced some good competition and are 5-2 for the season.
In this cold spring, teams have had to play in less than ideal weather and the first match at Washburn was no exception. Even though the team lost 1-6, with junior Jackson Briggs getting the sole Whitehawk victory at No. 3 singles, it was good to be competing.
The team then went on a five-match winning streak. Highlights of those matches included an undefeated run at the Hibbing Tournament on April 24 as well as victories in duals against Litchfield (4-3), Southwest Christian (6-1), and Providence Academy (5-2). The JV team has also started off well, going undefeated in their first four matches.
The varsity team is led by a dedicated group of seniors taking on the top doubles players in the state. They include Max Epsky, Jake Gaylord, Eric Larson, Blake Lee, and Brady Loehr, with Quinn Vocho playing No. 4 singles. Sophomore Carter Reinbold has been outstanding at No. 1 singles, coming through with a big win against Litchfield’s number one singles player. Singles player Jackson Briggs (junior) was undefeated throughout the first five matches of the season - an incredible start. The varsity crew is rounded out with Charlie Paul (sophomore) at No. 2 singles, and Dylan Mather (junior), Ambrose Nuemann (junior) and Blake Reinbold (7th grader) at doubles.
They are headed into two big weeks of almost constant matches due to weather postponing many early season matches. The Whitehwaks will face many tough opponents these next couple of weeks, which will determine their seeding for section play.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.