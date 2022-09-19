The Mound Westonka White Hawks girls tennis team hosted Holy Family on Thursday, Sept. 8 and put out the fire with the varsity winning 6-1 and junior varsity winning 6-1.
Winning for the White Hawks included first singles sophomore Savannah Paul, 6-3, 6-3; third singles senior captain Ellen Pruitt, 6-1, 6-2; fourth singles sophomore Resse Kasper, 6-4, 6-2; first doubles senior captain Sara Funderburk and senior captain Sydney Leonard, 4-6, 6-1, 6-1; second doubles junior Anna Wood and junior Cam Winther, 6-3, 6-4; and third doubles senior Savanna Newell and freshman Suzie Marth, 7-5, 7-6 (8-6).
The victory over Holy Family allowed the girls to redeem themselves, having lost the day before 0-7 to Minnetonka in both varsity and JV matchups.
The varsity girls traveled to Shakopee on Monday, Sept. 12 and played competitive matches but ended up short losing 3-4. At second singles, senior captain Kate Velander 6-0, 7-5; first doubles Funderburk and Leonard, 6-3, 6-7 (5), (10-6); third doubles Newell and Marth, 6-2, 6-7 (6), (10-6); fourth doubles junior Ally Eidsness and junior Cam Hargreaves, 6-2, 6-1.
This week’s contests include varsity and JV matches away at Providence Academy on Sept. 13 and home against Jordan on Sept. 15. Both matches start at 4:15 p.m. The JV-B team will travel to Southwest Christian on Sept. 13 and play at 4:30 p.m. The JV team will play Shakopee on Sept. 14 on home courts.
