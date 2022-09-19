westonka girls tennis.JPG

Senior Captain Kate Velander at the baseline waiting for the return ball during her winning match at Shakopee on Monday, Sept. 12. (Submitted photo)

The Mound Westonka White Hawks girls tennis team hosted Holy Family on Thursday, Sept. 8 and put out the fire with the varsity winning 6-1 and junior varsity winning 6-1.

Winning for the White Hawks included first singles sophomore Savannah Paul, 6-3, 6-3; third singles senior captain Ellen Pruitt, 6-1, 6-2; fourth singles sophomore Resse Kasper, 6-4, 6-2; first doubles senior captain Sara Funderburk and senior captain Sydney Leonard, 4-6, 6-1, 6-1; second doubles junior Anna Wood and junior Cam Winther, 6-3, 6-4; and third doubles senior Savanna Newell and freshman Suzie Marth, 7-5, 7-6 (8-6).

