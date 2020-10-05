The Mound Westonka High School Girls Tennis team has been busy with three matches in two weeks. The White Hawks hosted the Litchfield Dragons on Sept. 3 and were defeated 1-6. Winning in a tiebreaker set for Westonka included sophomore Ellen Pruitt, fourth singles, 0-6, 6-2, 6-2. The JV team lost to Litchfield.
After coming off a tough loss, the girls came back strong at home with a 5-2 win against New Prague. Winning for the White Hawks were sophomore Kate Velander, first singles, 6-3, 6-0; eighth-grader Savanah Paul, second singles, 6-3, 6-0; sophomore Sara Funderburk, third singles, 7-6 (0), 6-0; Pruitt, fourth singles, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4; first doubles team senior captain Grace Peterson and junior captain Coco Sir, 6-1, 7-6 (5); and fourth doubles team senior captain Taylor Leonard and junior Lauren Hildahl, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4. The JV team won 6-1 and the JV-B team won 9-8. The JV-B team currently has three undefeated team members: Juliet O’Flanagan, Sammy Krahl, and Ally Eidsness.
The girls traveled to Orono on Sept. 10 and were defeated 0-7. Paul at second singles had a close tie-breaking match, 3-6, 7-6(2), (6-10), but could not pull off the win against a tough competitor. JV lost to Orono as well.
Players and parents socially distanced at Haddorff Field on Sept. 14 for Senior Night to recognize and celebrate seven seniors captain Avery Finck, captain Taylor Leonard, captain Grace Peterson, Brooke Pioske, Lilly Sipprell, Tavia Snyder and Gabby Yonker.
“What a great group of girls! They are committed and passionate about improving, which makes them natural leaders on the team. They really have set a great example to the rest of the girls over their years here at Mound Westonka,” stated coach Paul.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.