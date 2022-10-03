The Mound Westonka girls tennis senior pictured front from left: Kate Gilmore, Nora Sipprell, Sara Funderburk, Ellen Pruitt; back Row, Josie Moen, Savanna Newell, Kate Velander, Gretta Pioske, Sydney Leonard. (Photo courtesy Robert Photography)
Players and parents gathered at the Westonka Tennis Courts on Tuesday, Sept. 20 for Senior Night to recognize and celebrate nine Westonka girls’ tennis seniors: captain Sara Funderburk, Kate Gilmore, captain Sydney Leonard, Josie Moen, Savanna Newell, Gretta Pioske, captain Ellen Pruitt, Nora Sipprell and captain Kate Velander.
Each senior was presented by an underclassman and honored with their parents. A special tennis memory was shared by the seniors and their plans upon graduating as well as well wishes from their parents. After the presentation, the girls celebrated as a team with dessert and refreshments.
“What a great group of girls! They have been committed and passionate about improving which makes them all natural leaders on the team. They really have set a great example for the rest of the girls over their years here at Mound Westonka,” stated coach Rob Paul. “These girls also have bright futures beyond high school, and I know I can speak for the team and the rest of the coaching staff when I say we wish them well and look forward to watching their continued success on and off the tennis court.”
The girls traveled to Southwest Christian on Thursday, Sept. 22 and had several close tiebreaker sets yet ended up winning all seven flights. At first singles sophomore Savannah Paul, 3-6, 6-3 (6-2); second singles senior captain Kate Velander, 6-0, 6-0; third singles senior captain Ellen Pruitt, 3-6, 6-4 (6-1); fourth singles sophomore Reese Kasper, 6-3, 6-0; first doubles, senior captain Sara Funderburk and senior captain Sydney Leonard, 6-4, 6-1; second doubles junior Anna Wood and junior Cam Winther, 6-2, 6-1; third doubles senior Savanna Newell and freshman Suzie Marth and fourth doubles junior Ally Eidsness and junior Cam Hargreaves played an exhibition match and won an 8-game pro set, 8-4. The JV team won 4-3.
The JV-B girls had a busy week with three matches starting on Wednesday, Sept. 21 against Wayzata on home courts with a 3-6 loss. On Thursday, Sept. 22 they traveled to Minnetonka and lost 0-8. The team hosted Benilde-St. Margaret on Monday, Sept. 26 and finished the week with a 5-4 win.
Come out and cheer on all the teams for their last week of regular season matches. All three teams play Chaska on Sept. 27 at 4 p.m. The varsity team will play at Chaska High School while the JV and JV-B teams will host Chaska on home courts. Sept. 28 includes match play against Chanhassen for all three teams at 4:15 p.m. Varsity will play at Pioneer Ridge Middle School in Chaska while the JV will host at home courts and JV-B will play at Chanhassen High School. The last regular season home varsity and JV home match will be on Sept. 29 against St. Peter at 4:15 p.m. Section matches for varsity will start the week of Oct. 3. The JV-B team will travel to Orono on Oct. 3 and play at 4:15 p.m. for their last match of the season. Go White Hawks!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.