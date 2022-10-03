Westonka girls tennis.jpg

The Mound Westonka girls tennis senior pictured front from left: Kate Gilmore, Nora Sipprell, Sara Funderburk, Ellen Pruitt; back Row, Josie Moen, Savanna Newell, Kate Velander, Gretta Pioske, Sydney Leonard. (Photo courtesy Robert Photography)

Players and parents gathered at the Westonka Tennis Courts on Tuesday, Sept. 20 for Senior Night to recognize and celebrate nine Westonka girls’ tennis seniors: captain Sara Funderburk, Kate Gilmore, captain Sydney Leonard, Josie Moen, Savanna Newell, Gretta Pioske, captain Ellen Pruitt, Nora Sipprell and captain Kate Velander.

Each senior was presented by an underclassman and honored with their parents. A special tennis memory was shared by the seniors and their plans upon graduating as well as well wishes from their parents. After the presentation, the girls celebrated as a team with dessert and refreshments.

Load comments