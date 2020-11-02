Another win for the Mound Westonka Holy Family Girls Swim team as they hosted New Prague on Oct. 6.
The Medley Relay team of Ava Kittelson (captain, sr.), Kate Johnston (soph.), Alyssa Bourdon (captain, sr.) and Catherine Dueck (fresh.) kicked the evening off with a first place finish. Then sisters Kristin Collins (soph.) and Kathryn Collins (jr.) finished second and third in the 200 Freestyle just behind New Prague’s Peyton Schieffer.
MWHF’s Ellen Ries (jr.) won the 200 Individual Medley with New Prague’s Riley Stegle taking second, Ava Kittelson third and MWHF eighth-grader Annemarie Johnson in fourth place. A sprinter the team can always count on, Annie Springer (jr.) brought another first place finish to MWHF in the 50 Freestyle.
New Prague Freshman Ella Lund won the 100 Fly with MWHF’s Jaylyn Storm (soph.) and Abigail Ries (fresh.) finishing just behind her in the second and third place spots. It was a close race with the top three swimmers separated by only 0:00:25 seconds.
Captain Alyssa Bordon swam an impressive 100 Freestyle, just edging out New Prague’s Scheiffer for the win as well as teammate Kathryn Collins, who finished third. Ellen Ries won her second individual event of the evening in the 500 Freestyle with teammates Annemarie Johnson and Kristin Collins taking second and third places.
It was a strong showing in the 100 Backstroke for MWFH as Ava Kittelson took first place ahead of Alyssa Bourdon and Kasey Clipper (soph.), who finished 2/3. Abigail Ries won the 100 Breaststroke with MWHF teammate Annie Springer finishing second.
Coach Ben Hanson may have been looking to take advantage of a little sibling rivalry by splitting the Ries and Collins sisters in the 200 Freestyle and 400 Freestyle relays. His lineups worked as MWHF finished first and second in both events. The 200 Freestyle Relay team of Kathryn Collins, Abigail Ries, Annie Springer and Catherine Dueck took the top spot ahead of second place teammates Alyssa Bourdon, Kristin Collins, Ellen Ries and Jaylyn Storm.
The evening ended with an impressive first place finish for the MWHF 400 Freestyle team of Catherine Dueck, Kathryn Collins, Abigail Ries and Ava Kittelson with second place to Kristin Collins, Jaylyn Storm, Annie Springer and Ellen Ries and third place to teammates Annemarie Johnson, Kate Johnston, Kacey Clipper and Maya Jable (captain, sr.).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.