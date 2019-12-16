A few dozen student athletes will trade the green and white of Holy Family for their own red and white next spring when Westonka adds boys lacrosse to its roster of Varsity and Junior Varsity teams.
Westonka boys who played lacrosse at the Varsity or JV level have had to co-opt with Holy Family in the past, including for the recent 2019 season, because the funding just wasn’t there.
But a hefty donation by the sport’s youth association, combined with an emerging group of seasoned athletes coming up from the youth teams or who have played Varsity or JV with Holy Family, have allowed the sport to take the White Hawks name and join other booster-funded activities at the high school.
“It’s been a long time coming,” said Jeff Peterson, activities director for Mound Westonka High School. “This didn’t happen overnight; it’s been a several-years dialogue, and I’m excited that our kids will have the opportunity to participate.”
It takes about $35,000 to fully support a lacrosse program, which is in line with most other sports programs, said Peterson.
The Westonka Lacrosse Association, which fields the district’s youth teams, raised $13,250 over the past few years - more than a third of the needed dollars - with the end goal of jump starting a program at the high school.
“We’re grateful to the athletic department, school board and all the people who helped to support us for the spring season,” said Derek Michalski, who signed on as head coach for the inaugural season.
Westonka has had a girls high school lacrosse program for the past decade, but the boys have always had to co-opt with Holy Family, much of the reason being their lack of a strong a booster club.
But things are changing. “Lacrosse is growing by leaps and bounds,” said Michalski, talking about both boys and girls lacrosse.
The new high school boys program, like the youth teams, will be self-funded, but John Applegate, outgoing president and currently director at large for the youth association, said he’s confident the funding will pick up as the teams come into their own.
Westonka has numerous booster-funded sports and activities. Associated costs – coaching, transportation, equipment – add up quickly across the board, and the district has to be economical with which programs get district funding.
Westonka does has a phased route to full district funding for its extracurriculars. That four-phase route, though, is a lengthy process that requires a minimum of six years’ success as a self-funded high school program before a team can enter phase one, and even once it does it may be stalled for years. The district’s Nordic Ski team, a phase one team, has a 20-year history and still hasn’t moved into phase two.
But that first step, phase one, means the district takes on all of that program’s transportation costs, which, said Peterson, is usually the bulk of a program’s total costs. Westonka Girls Lacrosse is a phase one program, as are the Nordic and Alpine Ski teams and both Cheer teams.
But even had the boys lacrosse players held the funds for a Varsity and a JV team earlier than this year, there was also the need to build a strong team before the district would offer the program at the high school level.
The youth program, which has 10U, 12U and 14U teams for boys grades three through eight, is itself still young, only five years old. The timing wasn’t right until now, when its first players are now juniors with some Varsity and JV play behind them, said Applegate. Now, “they’re old enough to be competitive at the Varsity level.”
Peterson agreed, saying it didn’t make much sense to form a Varsity or JV team when the kids were ninth-graders. “You want to make sure you’re setting yourself up for success in multiple ways,” said Peterson.
Come spring, when season registration opens alongside other sports, the boys lacrosse teams will have the funding, the field time of its most senior players and what could prove to be a solid coaching staff, led by Michalski.
Michalski has coached for the Breck School and Holy Angels and most recently for Edina where he won the Minnesota State High School League’s Coach of the Year award in 2015; he’ll be joined by assistant coaches Alex Lauer, Collin Trankel and Joe Graphenteen.
“We want to bring a fun but also challenging environment when we’re getting these young men to be part of a successful team,” said Michalski, who also gave a nod to the high-level play of other Westonka teams. “We’re just excited to participate on that same wave [of success] the school is seeing.”
