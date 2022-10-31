The Mound Westonka/Holy Family (MWHF) girls swim and dive team was one of 12 teams competing in the Class A True Team meet on Saturday, Oct. 22, at the University of Minnesota after qualifying in the Section 3A True Team meet the week prior.

MWHF finished the meet in fifth place behind Visitation, MSHSL Class A State Champions since 2013, Orono, Delano and Monticello.

Load comments