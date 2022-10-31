The Mound Westonka/Holy Family (MWHF) girls swim and dive team was one of 12 teams competing in the Class A True Team meet on Saturday, Oct. 22, at the University of Minnesota after qualifying in the Section 3A True Team meet the week prior.
MWHF finished the meet in fifth place behind Visitation, MSHSL Class A State Champions since 2013, Orono, Delano and Monticello.
True Team is a uniquely scored event, rather than points awarded only to the top three relay teams and top five individual event competitors, in True Team scoring, all competitors earn points with first place worth as many points as the number of entries in the event (if 40 competitors, the winner earns 40 points, second place earns 39 points etc.), and relay scores are doubled. Each team is allowed four entries per event and each competitor is allowed two individual events and two relays. Performing well in this meet requires team depth in all events.
The team earned a pair of first place finishes in the individual events. Catherine Dueck (JR) has proven herself to be a force in any race and that held true last weekend. Her first-place finish in the 200 individual medley (2:09.25, 48 points) demonstrated her versatility in all four strokes. Abigail Ries (JR) finished 19th, Kayla Quandt (FR) was 34th and Challa Patterson (8th grade) finished 39th .
The 100 backstroke was one for the record book with Breck’s Crosby Piper setting a new True Team meet record (57.24). Dueck finished just behind Piper (59.85, 47 points) with Kristin Collins (SR), Onna Sullivan (SO) ad Peyton Schmidt (FR) finishing 21st, 24th and 39th, respectively.
Kate Johnston (SR, Captain) won the team’s second individual event with the 100 breaststroke (1:05.00,48 points). Though also a solid free style sprinter, Johnston’s breaststroke is likely to have her on the podium at the MSHSL tournament next month. Izzy Sullivan (SR, Captain), Amelia Olson (FR) and Ashley Johnson (7th grade) finished 23rd , 32nd , 36th, respectively.
Annemarie Johnson (SO) had a team-high eighth place finish (2:03.72, 41 points) in the 200 freestyle and 9th place finish in the 500 freestyle. Grace Warden (SO) finished 14th in the 200 freestlye, Courtney French (SR, captain) was 25th and Peyton Schmidt (SO) finished in 41st place. Olson, French and Patterson finished 25th, 29th and 33rd, respectively in the 500 freestyle.
The 100 butterfly was a tight race with less than one second separating first and fifth place. Camille Ness (SO) was MWHF’s event leader, finishing in 15th place (1:04.82, 34 points) with Ries, Quandt and Sullivan finishing 27th, 39th and 41st, respectively.
Freestyle sprinter Jaylyn Storm (SR) was among top finishers in both the 50 and 100 freestyle events. Storm’s 24.57 was 00:00.52 off of the event winner, earning her a third-place finish (46 points). Teammates Ness, Johnston and Collins finished 9th, 11th and 33rd, respectively. Storm took fourth in the 100 freestyle (54.98, 45 points) with Warden in 12 place, O. Sullivan in 33rd and Annemarie Johnson finishing 43rd .
MWHF’s Dueck, Johnston, Ness and Storm won the 200 medley relay (1:49.57, 96 points) with a more than three second lead over second place Visitation. Collins, I. Sullivan, Ries and A. Johnson finished 19th, Schmidt, Olson, Quandt and Ashley Johnson finished 32nd and Verena Habicht (8th grade), Skyler Kelm (SR), Hayden Nichols (FR) and Isabel Starr (FR) finished 45th .
Johnston, Ness, Warden and Storm finished fourth in the 200 freestyle relay (1:41.86, 90 points) with O. Sullivan, I. Sullivan, Starr and French in 17th , Patterson, Quandt, Nichols and Bella Kirkpatrick (FR) finishing 36th and Kelm, Sadie Cline (8th grade), Habicht and Morgan Murch (SO) finishing 46th. MWHF’s 400 freestyle relay team of Dueck, Warden, O. Sullivan and Annemarie Johnson finished in sixth place (3:48.06) with Ries, French, Patterson and Collins in 15th place, Schmidt, Olson, Starr and Ashley Johnson 31st and Nichols, Tiffany Johnson (8th grade), Cline and Kelm finishing 43rd .
The meet included 11 rounds of 1 Meter Diving. MWHF 8th grader Baily Monette set a new team record and finished in an impressive third place (diving score of 348.20, 46 points). Erica Johnson (FR) finished 13th , Jillian Schmitz (8th grade) finished 26th and Britta Elliot (FR) finished 34th.
MWHF is currently ranked fourth in MSHSL Class A with the Section and State Tournament meets approaching in November.
