After seeing a couple of scheduling changes occur because of the snow storm last Friday, the Mound Westonka/SWC White Hawks ended up opening their conference schedule with a game at Delano on Saturday afternoon.
The visitors won 4-1 while controlling the game from start to finish.
Gretta Pioske scored two first period goals to set the tone of the game. Her first goal was a power play goal on a rebound off of a Emily Wendorf shot. Just minutes later she scored an unassisted shorthanded goal after stealing the puck in the neutral zone.
For the period the White Hawks outshot the home team 18-2.
The second period would be more of the same with the White Hawks continuing to carry the play but would only score once on Kayal Simonson, the outstanding goalie for the Tigers. Sydney Leonard would get a breakaway pass from linemate Camryn Hargreaves and bury a backhand to put the visitors up 3-0 after two periods.
Shots in the 2nd stanza were 16-5 in favor of the White Hawks.
The third period saw the teams trade goals. A hard slap shot from the point on the power play eluded Ashlyn Roth and spoiled her shut out attempt. Just a few minutes later Ellie Lundquist scored her first varsity goal with assists going to linemates Pioske and Greer Hardacre.
The White Hawks also received a boost from senior forward Bella Peterson, who played for the first time this season. She had reinjured her wrist in a September fall hockey game and was expected to miss the entire season. But she has rehabbed and been given clearance to play again, adding to the depth of this years squad.
This week the White Hawks travel to Chaska/Chanhassen on Tuesday and host Cretin-Derham Hall on Thursday night (Sophie’s Squad night) before traveling to Chisago Lakes for an early Saturday afternoon game. And then next week is Alumni night when the White Hawks host New Ulm on Wednesday, Dec. 22. All girls hockey are invited to attend the game for free and participate in the Alumni game at 9 p.m. at Thaler arena.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.