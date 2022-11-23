For high school swim and dive teams, the path to the MSHSL state tournament begins and ends at the section championship meet. This two-day event includes preliminary races on day 1, with the top-16 finishers in each event invited to return for finals races on day two.
Earning a state qualifying time, or a top-two finish, in a day two finals event race is the sole opportunity to qualify for the state meet.
The Mound Westonka/Holy Family (MWHF) girls swim and dive team was one of 11 teams competing in the Section 3A Championships in Hutchinson on Nov. 10 and 12. Coach Ben Hanson’s team
finished an impressive third place overall and are headed to the MSHSL Class A State Meet at the University of Minnesota Nov. 16-18.
Hanson pulled together a trio of MSHSL State Tournament qualifying relay teams. Delano, Orono and MWHF placed first, second and third respectively in each of the three relay events. The MWHF 200 Medley Relay team of Kristin Collins (SR), Kate Johnston (SR, Captain), Camille Ness (SO) and Jaylyn Storm (SR) finished in 1:50:87, just 0:00.01 behind Orono. The 200 freestyle relay (1.40.38) advanced Storm, Johnston, Ness and Catherine Dueck (JR) to the State Tournament. Grace Warden (SO), Annemarie Johnson (SO), Onna Sullivan (SO) and Dueck earned a trip to state in the 400 freestyle relay (3.42.07).
Four MWHF swimmers advanced to the state tournament in individual events; Storm in the 50 freestyle (24.34, 1st place) and the 100 freestyle (54.09, 2nd place); Dueck 200 IM (2:09.20, 1st place) and the 100 breaststroke (1:06.46, 2 nd place); Annemarie Johnson in the 500 freestyle (5:21.05, 1 st place); Johnston in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.02, 3 rd place).
Diver Bailey Monette (8th grade) has an arsenal of high difficulty dives with strong execution. Monette earned a second-place finish with 355.90 points and qualified for the State Tournament.
Individual competitors in the Section 3A event finals included Warden, 3rd place in the 200 freestyle and 6th in the 100 freestyle, Annemarie Johnson, 5th in the 200 freestyle, O. Sullivan, 8th in the 100 backstroke and 13th in the 100 freestyle, Ness, 12th in the 50 freestyle and 13th in the 100 butterfly, Collins, 9th in the 100 backstroke, Izzy Sullivan (SR, Captain) 12th in the 100 breaststroke, Courtney French (SR, Captain) 10th in the 200 freestyle, Abigail Ries (JR) 15th in the 200 individual medley, Amelia Olson (FR), 16th in the 500 freestyle, Erica Johnson (FR) 6th in diving, Jillian Schmitz (8th grade) 14th in diving.
Next meet is MSHSL State Tournament, University of Minnesota Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, Nov. 18-20
