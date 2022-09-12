Mound girls swim.jpg

Senior swimmers Izzy Sullivan, Kristin Collins and Jaylyn Storm celebrate the win. (Submitted photo)

In their first dual meet of the year, the Mound Westonka/Holy Family swim and dive team had another strong showing in the pool and on the diving board.

Several events were won by younger swimmers, with the veterans swimming exhibition where the athlete or relay is swimming for time and is not eligible for points.

Load comments