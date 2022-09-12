In their first dual meet of the year, the Mound Westonka/Holy Family swim and dive team had another strong showing in the pool and on the diving board.
Several events were won by younger swimmers, with the veterans swimming exhibition where the athlete or relay is swimming for time and is not eligible for points.
The 200 medley relay team had a commanding win by sophomore Catherine Dueck, senior Kate Johnston, sophomore Grace Warden and senior Jaylyn Storm.
The 200 freestyle relay team came in second with the team of freshman Payton Waltz, eight-grader Gabi Tyspis, freshman Ava Daniel, and eighth-grader Madigan Litke. Finishing out the relays with the 400 freestyle relay, with all relay teams swimming exhibition.
In individual events, the girls had 1-2 finishes in the 200 freestyle with Warden and sophomore Onna Sullivan and the 100 breaststroke with French and sophomore Payton Schmidt.
The 200 individual medley relay saw MWHF swimmers senior Izzy Sullivan and seventh grader Ashley Johnson taking second and third, respectively.
The team had 1, 2, 3 finishes in the: 50 freestyle – Dueck, sophomore Camille Ness and sophomore Annemarie Johnson; 100 freestyle – Warden, Johnson, and senior Courtney French; 500 freestyle – freshman Amelia Olson, O. Sullivan, and Ness; 100 backstroke – Storm, Annemarie Johnson, and Johnson.
The divers also had a great night on the board with eighth-grader Bailey Monette setting a pool record finishing first with 221.95 points, followed by freshman Erica Johnson in second and eighth-grader Jillian Schmitz.
This team is proving to pick up right where they left off last year and will continue to be a force to be reckoned with as the season progresses.
Upcoming home meets include Hutchinson on Thursday, Sept. 8 and Orono on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The team travels to Watertown on Thursday, Sept. 15.
