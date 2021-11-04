The Mound Westonka – Holy Family (MWHF) Girls Swim and Dive team visited Orono Thursday, Oct. 14 and walked away with another win in the now 6-1 season.
In what’s become a familiar pattern, sophomore Catherine Dueck took the top spot in each of her individual events for the fifth time in as many weeks. Dueck’s 2:13:17 won the 200 IM while teammates Annie Springer (SR, captain) and Courtney French (JR) followed just behind in second and third. MWHF also finished first, second and third in the 500 Freestyle with Dueck (5:27:66) ahead of Annemarie Johnson (FR) and French.
Jaylyn Storm (JR) also had a perfect evening of first place finishes. Storm won the 50 Freestyle (25:49) with Kate Johnson (JR) finishing third and Kathryn Collins (SR, captain) fifth. The competition was fierce in the 100 Freestyle with first and third places separated by just 00:00:11. Storm took the top spot (56:86) with Ellen Ries (SR, Captain) in third and Collins fifth.
Kate Johnston (JR) led MWHF in the top three spots of the 100 Breaststroke (1:09:15) ahead of Hanna Hall (SR, captain) in second and Onna Sullivan (FR) third. Springer took second in the 100 Butterfly (1:03:48) with Abigail Ries (SO) in fourth and Camille Ness (FR) in sixth.
E. Ries won the 200 Freestyle (2:02:86) with team mates Johnson finishing second and Kristin Collins (JR) in fourth. Kr. Collins took third in the Backstroke with Ness and Onna Sullivan (FR) finishing fifth and sixth.
It was a sweep of first place finishes for MWHF in the three relay events of the meet. Kr. Collins, Johnston, Springer and Storm won the 200 Medley Relay (1:54:45), E. Ries, Storm, Johnston and Dueck won the 200 Freestyle Relay (1:42:75) and E. Ries, Springer, Johnson and Dueck won the 400 Freestyle Relay (3:50:03).
Varsity diver Bailey Monette (7th grade) will see her name on the school record board. Monette’s 217.45 points topped the previous Holy Family record as she earned a hard-fought third place finish against the powerful Orono divers. Teammates Sammy Christensen (8th grade) Britta Elliott (8th grade) finished fourth and sixth respectively.
Next meet is Mound Westonka - Holy Family vs Blake on Tuesday, Oct. 26. That meet took place after press time. The Oct. 26 meet concluded the dual meet season, and the team will move to Conference on Oct. 30, Sections Nov. 11 and 13 and State Nov. 18-20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.