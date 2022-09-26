westonka girls swimming.jpg

Mound Westonka senior captain Kate Johnston swims for the White Hawks against Orono. (Submitted photo)

It was a busy week in the pool for the Mound Westonka/Holy Family (MWHF) girls swim and dive team who hosted Orono on Tuesday, Sept. 13 and visited Watertown-Mayer on Thursday, Sept. 15, ending the week with a defeat to Orono and a win against Watertown.

It was a close meet against Orono with MWHF coming up short in the end, in large part due to strong relay line-ups for the Tigers which earned them two of the three top spots in the high point-earning races. MWHF won the 200 medley relay (Kristin Collins (SR), Kate Johnston (SR, Captain), Camille Ness (SO) and Catherine Ducek (JR)) and the 200 Free Relay (Grace Warden (SO), Jaylyn Storm (SR), Johnston and Dueck) with Orono placing second and third. Orono took the top spot in the 400 Freestyle Relay along with third place. MWHF’s Annemarie Johnson (SO), Ness, Warden and Storm placed second.

Load comments