Mound Westonka Girls Soccer won one and lost one in the fourth week of the season.
The first game of the week was at Waconia, who came into the contest undefeated after four games and had even tied conference powerhouse Orono earlier in the season. It was obvious early on that Waconia’s overall ball control and speed was too good for Mound to handle and the goals piled in early and often. Westonka managed to stiffen the defense a little in the middle third of the game but could muster only a few long range shots on goal. Final Score: Waconia 7 – MWHS 0.
Westonka’s next outing was a Senior Night game at home against Hutchinson-Glencoe-Silver Lake. The starting lineup featured all nine graduating seniors and despite falling behind early, Mound settled into the game and eventually ran away with a comfortable victory. Nora Taets and Grace Carlson represented the senior class on the score board and were joined by junior Libby McCue, junior Megan Wanner, and sophomore Alicia Hatlestad, who netted two goals. Final Score: MWHS 6 – Hutchinson 3
Congratulations to the entire senior class for everything you have accomplished and will continue to achieve! Seniors: Lauren Balk, Grace Carlson, Ella Clobes, Mya Coley, Sydney Eidsness, Lydia Emery, Rachel Mergen, Paige Rist, Liza Ruegemer, Nora Taets
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.