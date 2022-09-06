The Mound Westonka boys soccer team scored a total of 14 unanswered goals in a pair of 7-0 victories to start the new high school soccer season.
These early results have only increased the expectations for the season, which were already riding high.
The coaching staff is unchanged from last year with Manuel Jordan returning for his fourth year as head coach, along with assistant coaches Thomas Weltin, John Thomas, and JJ Jimenez.
The squad is very experienced with 10 returning seniors, along with several returning juniors who played significant varsity minutes over the last couple of seasons. The team also has an exchange student from Italy, Francesco Malamisura, who has added great energy and creativity to the midfield.
As Jordan put it, “We have high expectations for this squad. We are a passing team and are well suited to playing on both grass and turf fields. We also have options to play key players in different positions depending on what is needed”.
In the first game at Waseca on Thursday, Aug. 25, the team started slowly and only snatched a half time lead with eight seconds to spare. As time expired senior captain Peyton Kasper delivered an acrobatic flip throw-in directly into the penalty area and onto the head of Malamisura who had the honor of scoring in his White Hawks debut.
In the second half, Manuel adjusted his chess pieces on the field and pushed for more offense.
Goals started to come at regular intervals. Kasper added the second of the game, followed by goals from four junior Jack Moch, Brett Bartkowicz, John Morris, and Luke Markstrom. Senior
goalkeeper Ben Neve even added an assist as his long punt released senior Dimitri Anderson, who then used his speed to create space for a brilliant goal.
In the second game against Zimmerman on Saturday, Aug. 27 the team implemented the best formations tested in the first game and were able to score right out of the gate. Kasper continued where he left off in Waseca and added three first half goals. The second of which was a beautiful counterattacking goal started from the defensive end by senior captain Dylan Mather.
Goalie Neve played as a striker in the second half and was replaced in goal by junior DJ Zattler who successfully maintained the shutout. Neve even added a goal of his own with a nice headed effort from Jack Moch. The remaining goals were added by Anderson, Markstrom, and sophomore Ted Owens who finished with a sweet heel flick between his legs after benefitting from some great work by junior Johnny Range.
Two comfortable wins out of two. A great start to the season.
