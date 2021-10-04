Homecoming week at Mound Westonka was especially busy for MWHS Boys and Girls Soccer. The teams played a combined six games but also featured in the Homecoming parade and hosted a huge fundraiser at Back Channel Brewing in Spring Park.
Scotty B’s restaurant provided the food for the second annual fundraiser event, and Mark Lee’s Firehouse Foods provided the food truck. Donations from local businesses like Dock & Lift, Seasons Home Watch and Asian Bistro fueled the raffle, along with a stand-up arcade game donated by COKeM International in Shakopee.
On the field, the boys’ team posted two wins and their first loss, taking their record to 5-1-2. The 0-1 loss came in a hard fought contest against Southwest Christian from Chaska. The other two games were comfortable wins at Jordan (4-1) and at home against New Ulm (6-1). Notably, senior Jarvis Jackson scored a hat-trick against Jordan, plus another goal against New Ulm. Senior captain Michael Doshan scored twice on the week, as did sophomore Brett Bartkowicz. Senior Blake Lee and junior captain Dylan Mather both added a goal apiece.
The girls’ team started the week with two tough losses against Southwest Christian (0-5) and Jordan (1-3) but finished strong with an 8-3 romp against New Ulm. Senior captain Megan Wanner continued her strong scoring record with a hat-trick against New Ulm. Senior captain Libby McCue and Quinn Jenson both bagged a brace against New Ulm, and junior Alicia Hatlestad also scored. Junior Alaina Mather scored the team’s only goal against Jordan. MWHS Girls soccer finished the week with a 5-3-0 record.
MWHS Boys Soccer Final Scores: Mound Westonka 0 – Southwest Christian 1; Jordan 1 – Mound Westonka 4; Mound Westonka 6 – New Ulm 1
MWHS Girls Soccer Final Scores: Mound Westonka 0 – Southwest Christian 5; Jordan 3 – Mound Westonka 1; Mound Westonka 8 – New Ulm 3.
