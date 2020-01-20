Deteriorating snow conditions over the past week have caused many area Nordic skiers to shift their activities to regional parks that make snow. The Twin Cities Nordic Ski Conference is no exception, so the Mound Westonka White Hawks Nordic Ski Team traveled to Elm Creek Regional Park Jan. 9 to compete in their latest regional meet. Once again, the White Hawks were led by senior captain Kate McGown, who covered the 5K course in 15:52 for a seventh place finish. Senior Grace Hanson (17:49) and sophomores Anna Elliott (17:56), Anika Budzius (18:59) and Libby McCue (21:42) all contributed to the scoring total, resulting in a fourth place finish for the team.
The White Hawks boys’ team again showcased the talents of sophomore Lance Nemecek who posted a ninth place finish with a time of 13:29. Senior captain Robby Brustad finished close behind in 14:03, and juniors Roman Fenzl (14:57), Nolan Hanson (15:26) and Dylan Osborn (15:38) combined to pull the team into a third place finish. Additionally, sophomores Beckett James (17:19), Max Epsky (17:23) and Hakkon Erdahl (17:38) all finished in the top 50 skiers. The teams competed again on Tuesday, Jan. 14, but the results were not finalized by press time. The students finished the academic semester on Thursday and are spending the weekend at Maplelag in north west Minnesota honing their technique for the upcoming Conference Race next week.
