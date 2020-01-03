The Mound Westonka Nordic Ski Team took advantage of the chilly sunshine at Wirth Park Tuesday, Dec. 10 to put together a sixth place finish at the second meet of the season. The skate race took place on the beautiful natural snow trails overlooking downtown Minneapolis and included the Twin City Nordic Ski Conference and the Minneapolis Ski Conference.
Kate McGown paced the White Hawks girls with a time of 18:21, earning 17th place behind an always-dominant Highland Park team. Grace Hanson put in a sub-20 minute time (19:57), good for 29th place, Carly McGown and Anna Elliott finished back-to-back at 22:01 and 22:19, and Anika Budzius completed the scoring for the team at 25:17. The girls team finished sixth overall out of 11 teams, showing the strength of the entire crew. The JV team had the option of skiing 2.5K or 5K, and all four—Averie Zealley (28:16), Anna Wood (28:59), Grace Carlson (29:29) and Ingrid Wulf (29:30)—chose the 5K option and crossed the line in rapid succession on the longer course.
First-year skier Lance Nemecek put his fall cross country conditioning to good use and led all White Hawk skiers with a time of 16:49, less than two minutes back from the leaders from Highland Park. Robby Brustad finished strong with a time of 17:18, followed by Roman Fenzl at 17:51 and back-to-back finishes by Nolan Hanson (18:30) and Dylan Osborn (18:43). The team finished seventh overall out of 10 teams and had three other skiers in the top 80 finishers. The JV team split with Ashton Demmer (20:07) and Adrian Overbo (23:29) racing the 5K course and Will Weatherhead (16:21), Axel Anderson (17:18) and Cade Brown (20:06) skiing the 2.5K route.
As a result of this year’s early consistent snow, the team has been able to train at several different locations and has enjoyed the novelty of skiing the race on a course no one on the team had ever seen before. Coach Sue Harrison said she is pleased with the team’s early performances and is looking to build on the successes so far to craft another winning year.
The Varsity team will next trek to Biwabik at the end of Winter Break for the Mesabi Invitational, an important chance to preview the course and skiers they will likely see at the State Championship in mid-February.
