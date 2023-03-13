The Mound Westonka White Hawks wrestling team had four wrestlers competing at the Minnesota State High School League state championships on March 4 and 5 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, and came home with four medals and an overall fourth place finish in the individual Class AA standings.
“We had an outstanding state tournament and had the best finish since 1956, I couldn’t have been more proud of the way we competed,” said head coach Todd Munsterteiger.
Freshman Cooper Rowe cruised to the semifinals with a 16-0 technical fall and first period pin, then lost a tough 7-4 decision in the semi finals. Rowe lost in the consolation semifinals by a 3-2 decision, and then earned a first period pin for a fifth place finish.
Sophomore Cole Munsterteiger grinded out a 2-0 first round win followed by a 4-2 quarterfinal victory, before losing to the eventual state champion in the semifinals. Munsterteiger lost in the consolation semifinals by a 10-5 decision, and then bounced back with a 7-4 win to earn fifth place, his first time placing at state.
Senior Sam Dioszeghy pinned his two opponents, and then had a rematch with Carter Geerts of Byron, who had defeated Dioszeghy earlier in the season. This time Dioszeghy came out on top with a 7-3 decision, vaulting him to the finals. Dioszeghy lost that bout, finishing a state runner-up.
Junior Jack Nelson defeated his first round opponent with an 18-8 major decision and earned a workman-like 21-7 major decision in the quarterfinals. Nelson again was dominant, with a 9-1 major decision in the semifinals. Nelson continued his dominance in the finals, pinning Kaden Nicholas of Becker in the second period for his third consecutive state championship. Nelson is now tied with 1960 graduate Gary Erdman for the most state titles in Mound Westonka history.
The White Hawks wrestling squad will celebrate an incredible season with their annual banquet on Tuesday, March 14 at the Mound American Legion.
