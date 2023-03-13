Westonka wrestling.jpg

The Mound Westonka wrestling state placewinners (from left) Cooper Rowe, Jack Nelson, Sam Dioszeghy and Cole Munsterteiger. (Submitted photo)

The Mound Westonka White Hawks wrestling team had four wrestlers competing at the Minnesota State High School League state championships on March 4 and 5 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, and came home with four medals and an overall fourth place finish in the individual Class AA standings.

“We had an outstanding state tournament and had the best finish since 1956, I couldn’t have been more proud of the way we competed,” said head coach Todd Munsterteiger.

