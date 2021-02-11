The Orono Mound Westonka (OMW) Boys Swim and Dive season is off to a great start with Mound Westonka senior captain, Josh Johnston, breaking two pool records in the first home meet on Jan. 19 against Benilde-St. Margaret’s (BSM). Johnston set a new Orono pool record for the 200 IM swimming with a 1:59.23 and the 100 Breast in a 59.04. Johnston also captured a pool record against Delano on Jan. 6 in the 100 Yard Breaststroke with a time of 58.62. As of this writing, Johnston holds records in at least four of the pools where he has competed over these past few years. The OMW swim teams practice together but compete separately. Both teams are coached by Ben Hanson, assistant coach Cheryl Kittleson and diving coach Todd Hansen. The teams had an away meet at Delano on Jan. 26 and the team hosted Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato on Jan. 28. All meets were livestreamed by the home schools. Livestreaming has been a great way for families near and far to watch their swimmers & divers compete since there are no spectators allowed in most pools.
Included in this article are highlights from the three previous meets. At the BSM meet, the JV 200 Orono Medley Relay took first place with 2:13.41. Swimming the relay were sophomore Jack Thompson, seventh grader Bjorn Jaenchen, eighth grader Stewart Royal and junior Peter Nicklow. The Varsity Orono Medley Relay also took first place with a 1:50.04 with sophomore Kaden Starczinski, senior Vasili Nicklow, senior Josh Pusch and junior John Fort swimming. The Varsity 200 Yard Free was swam by Pusch (2:00.65), Westonka senior, Eli Pressman(2:01.12), Starczinksi (2:05.82) and Westonka freshman Bryce Helms(2:16.49). Seventh grader Simon Vinton took second place in the JV 200 IM with a 2:42.70 followed by seventh grader Luke Hamer taking fourth with a 3:01.41. Johnston broke the pool record with his 1:59.23 in the Varsity 200 IM, Orono freshman Walter Royal came in at 2:11.47 followed by Orono freshman Owen Gagne with a 2:15.24. P. Nicklow took first place in the JV 50 Yard Free with a 26.12 followed by Orono sophomore Jaro Doise coming in fourth with a 29.25. Fort took second place with a 22.44 in the Varsity 50 Yard Free followed by V. Nicklow coming in at 25.07 and Westonka seventh grader Eren Alemedar at 35.63.
Orono divers junior Nick Fogle and sophomore Franklin Schwendimann captivated the attention of both teams for their spectacular diving performances. Fogle scored 205.40 and Schwendimann scored 163.05. Pusch swam the Varsity 100 Yard Fly at a quick 59.98 followed by Gagne at 1:00.48 and Pressman coming in at 1:03.30. Orono freshman Caden Barnes took second place in the JV 100 Yard Free with a 1:18.71 followed by Orono eighth grader Mylo Doise at 1:19.47. Fort finished the Varsity 100 Yard Free with an impressive 50.18, followed by W. Royal with a 53.18 and Alemdar at 1:19.33. Starcznski took first in the Varsity 500 Yard Free with a 5:24.17 followed by Jeremiason taking third with a 5:43.84. Gilster took first place in the JV 100 Yard Back with a 1:10.09 followed by Thompson taking third with a 1:21.22. Schwendimann took second place in the Varsity 100 Back swimming a 1:01.45 followed by Jeremiason at 1:09.01 and Helms with a 1:12.07. Orono sophomore Adam Trongard coming back from a foot injury swam the JV 100 Yard Breast in 1:18.97 followed by Ziegler with a 1:20.83. Johnston broke the pool record with his impressive Varsity 100 Yard Breast time of 59.04 followed by V. Nicklow coming in at 1:12.47 and E. Hamer coming in at 1:14.61. The Orono JV 400 Yard Relay took first place with a 4:31.24 swimming the relay were L. Hamer, P. Nicklow, Vinton and Liam Donahue.
Highlights from the Delano Meet on Jan. 26: Jack Thompson took second in the JV 200 Yard Free with a 2:14.62. Owen Gagne took second in the Varsity 200 Yard Free with a 2:00.97 followed by Riley Jeremiason coming in at 2:02.36. Justin Barry came in third in the JV 200 Yard IM with a 2:52.59 followed by Liam Donahue at 3:00.48. Walter Royal swam a 2:09.61 in the Varsity 200 IM followed by Jackson Gilster at 2:33.12 and Bryce Helms coming in at 2:48.14. Eli Pressman wasted no time getting to the finish line for the Varsity 50 Yard Free at 24.19 followed closely by Vasili Nicklow at 24.64. Nick Fogle dominated the diving well bringing in 208.75 points for Orono followed by Franklin Schwendimann coming in at 165.65. W. Royal took first place in the Varsity 100 Fly with a 58.18, followed by Josh Pusch at 58.84, and Pressman at 1:01.02. Eli Hamer took first place in the JV 100 Free with a 1:02.08 followed by Jaro Doise at 1:04.98. The Varsity 100 Free was a quick 49.82 for Johnston followed by John Fort coming in at 51.61 and Jeremiason at 54.46. Kaden Starczinski took second in the Varsity 500 Free with a 5:27.36. Johnston set the pool record in the Varsity 100 Breast with a 58.62 followed by Gagne at 107.96.
Highlights from the Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato meet on Jan. 28: The featured highlight of this meet was the diving. Nick Fogle continues to impress with his complicated dives and stellar performance, but this meet was a first for seventh grade diver, Bjorn Jaenchen. When Bjorn joined the swim team this year, he did not realize that he would be diving, but he performed well in this new role. Coach Hanson also put several new swimmers into varsity events this meet. W. Royal took first in the Varsity 200 Free with a 1:59.49 followed by V. Nicklow coming in at 2:01.89. Starczinski took first in the Varsity 200 IM with a 2:16.04 followed by Eli Pressman coming in at 2:19.06. Justin Barry took first place in the JV 50 Free with a 29.27. Johnston took first in the Varsity 50 Free with a 21.96 followed by Pusch at 25.05. Fogle brought in 236.80 points for diving while Jaenchen brought in 104.15 for his diving debut. Gilster took first in the JV 100 Fly with a 1:09.35 followed by E. Hamer at 1:11.38. Pressman took first in the Varsity 100 Free with a 52.64 followed by Pusch coming in at 55.73. Johnston took first in the Varsity 500 Free at 5:07.39 followed by Gagne coming in at 5:22.82. Fort took first in the Varsity 100 Back with a 1:05.34 followed by Vinton coming in at 1:12.36. The OMW home meets are livestreamed and the link can be found at: https://sites.google.com/a/orono.k12.mn.us/boys-swim-dive/
