The White Hawk Cross Country team visited Waconia for a dual meet. All four teams ran, and the White Hawks finished with seven top five runners.
In the boys Varsity race, Lance Nemecek led Westonka with a second place finish in 18:14. Josh Engesser (seventh place, 18:41) and Max Epsky (10th place, 18:59) rounded out the Varsity boys runners.
Laura Sunnarborg led the way for the White Hawks in the girls Varsity race, finishing fourth in 20:03. Allie Soule was sixth in 21:18.
Ten boys ran for Westonka in the Junior Varsity race. Jacob Trost and Charlie Paul finished second and third respectively, finishing the race just two seconds apart. Trost ran in 19:46, while Paul finished in 19:48. Ethan Garlock was fifth in 20:34, while Roman Fenzl finished 10th in 20:41. Other Westonka runners included Wyatt Carlson (20:54), Ashton Demmer (21:23), Henry Kluever (21:26), Ambrose Neumann (22:12), Brandon Krock (22:25) and Alex Brown (24:46).
The girls Junior vVrsity race featured five White Hawk runners. Eighth-grader Audrey Kirscht won the JV race, while Gabby Callahan finished second in 22:54. Brooke Garlock was close behind, finishing third in 23:00. Claire Rashleger (24:55) and Jenna Brustad (24:58) finished 10th and 11th.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.