Mound Westonka cross country runners, from left, Jacob Trost, Audrey Kirscht, Laura Sunnarborg, and Emma Andrev earned All-Conference honors for the White Hawks. (Submitted photo)

The Wright County Conference Championship was held at Lake Marion Regional Park in Hutchinson on Tuesday, Oct. 18. It was another chilly day with temperatures in the 30s, and this was Mound Westonka’s first time running the lakeside course.

All-Conference honors were awarded to the top nine varsity runners, while Honorable Mention was given to the next nine finishers. Four Mound Westonka runners earned All-Conference at Lake Marion, with another four earning Honorable Mention.

