The Mound Westonka football team improved to 3-0 on the season with an impressive win against Park Center. (Photos by Sue Rodelius)

The Mound Westonka offense has been the catalyst of the 2022 football season, but it’s the unsung defense that has catapulted the White Hawks to a 3-0 start, following their 51-13 win at Park Center in a Twin City District football game last Friday night.

The White Hawks allowed only nine yards in the first half, while holding the Pirates to 21 total plays. Senior defensive lineman Matt Oko has had a stellar season leading the team with four tackles-for-loss and two forced fumbles, one of those coming in the second quarter on a jarring hit of Park Center’s quarterback that was recovered by senior linebacker Fletcher Anderson. The Westonka defense was directed by Anderson as he tacked on four tackles, a QB pressure, and had an interception. Junior Drake Woodruff led the team with five total tackles. “We felt that this past Friday night was our best overall defensive team performance this season. We played very disciplined football, rallied to the ball, and were just locked in all night on everything that Park Center threw at us.”

