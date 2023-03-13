Westonka swim 1.jpg

Bryce Helms diving in for the 50 free. (Submitted photos)

Junior captain Bryce Helms represented the White Hawks at 2023 MSHSL Boys Class A Swimming and Diving State Tournament held March 2-4 at the University of Minnesota Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center. Prelims were held Friday, March 3.

Helms punched his ticket to the finals by swimming the 50 free in a personal best of 22.09. Helms then swam the 100 free in 49.11 also qualifying him for finals in this event.

