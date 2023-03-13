Junior captain Bryce Helms represented the White Hawks at 2023 MSHSL Boys Class A Swimming and Diving State Tournament held March 2-4 at the University of Minnesota Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center. Prelims were held Friday, March 3.
Helms punched his ticket to the finals by swimming the 50 free in a personal best of 22.09. Helms then swam the 100 free in 49.11 also qualifying him for finals in this event.
Finals took place the following day March 4.
Bryce Helms, swimming in the 50 free consolation heat placed 10th in state, beating his previous days personal best time, coming in with a 22:01. Helms then swam the 100 free in the consolation heat coming in with a time of 49:03 placing him 15th in the state for Class A.
The Westonka team, sending only one swimmer to state, ended the meet in 31st place out of 41 teams.
Other teams sent an average of 10 swimmers to the tournament. The team could not be prouder of Bryce Helms.
The Westonka swim team would like to congratulate our Orono Spartan teammates on their third place finish at state. The Spartans sent several swimmers to the final heats, swimming to many personal best times.
Westonka boys swim and dive would like to thank our coaches, head coach Ben Hanson and assistant coach Izzy for guiding us through this amazing season. Also, the team would personally like to thank all the parents for their continued support and all the fans for coming and cheering on the team this season. Next up for the team is the end of year banquet held March 19 at the Wayzata Country Club. Go White Hawks.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.