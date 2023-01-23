Westonka girls hockey.jpeg

The Mound Westonka girls hockey team is currently ranked fifth in Class A. (Submitted photo)

The Mound Westonka girls hockey team is soaring through this season and showing huge potential for the remaining weeks. \

This is the first year for this White Hawk coaching staff. The varsity coaches are made up of all Mound Westonka White Hawks alum. Nick Zilka, a 2005 Westonka grad, heads the coaching staff with 12 years coaching experience, including a PeeWee A state title, and his own 19 year playing career where he finished at Hamline University with a MIAC championship. Carissa Ketcher and Taylor Loeber (Schluter) round out the rest of the varsity coaching staff with this being their first year of coaching girls hockey. Ketcher continued her playing career at both Division 1 Bemidji State and Robert Morris University. She brings solid leadership to the squad. Loeber, leaves a legacy behind her at both Mound Westonka and the University of St. Thomas, where she still holds career point records. The junior varsity team is lead by Allison Linde, who played at Thomas Jefferson, Bethel University and brings years of high school girls hockey coaching experience with her.

