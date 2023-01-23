The Mound Westonka girls hockey team is soaring through this season and showing huge potential for the remaining weeks. \
This is the first year for this White Hawk coaching staff. The varsity coaches are made up of all Mound Westonka White Hawks alum. Nick Zilka, a 2005 Westonka grad, heads the coaching staff with 12 years coaching experience, including a PeeWee A state title, and his own 19 year playing career where he finished at Hamline University with a MIAC championship. Carissa Ketcher and Taylor Loeber (Schluter) round out the rest of the varsity coaching staff with this being their first year of coaching girls hockey. Ketcher continued her playing career at both Division 1 Bemidji State and Robert Morris University. She brings solid leadership to the squad. Loeber, leaves a legacy behind her at both Mound Westonka and the University of St. Thomas, where she still holds career point records. The junior varsity team is lead by Allison Linde, who played at Thomas Jefferson, Bethel University and brings years of high school girls hockey coaching experience with her.
The 2022–2023 varsity currently sits at 11-5 with nine games coming up this sejason. The future is looking very bright and promising for the winning team as they are currently ranked fifth in the state. The White Hawks are averaging 4.6 goals per game and starting varsity goalie junior Ashlyn Roth is averaging a save percentage of just .894. In three of the five games that were lost, the White Hawks controlled and dominated in the shot category and time of possession and only fell short by just one goal. The White Hawk team is made up of players from both Mound Westonka and Southwest Christian. The leading scorer, senior Sydney Leonard, tops the leaderboard with 37 points this season, followed by senior Gretta Pioske with 28, and junior Camryn Hargreaves with 26 points. A 30 percent power play success rate (and ranked third in state for class A) is crucial to the White Hawks offence. Defensively the power-kill, formerly known as the penalty kill, has generated four goals this season. Three of them coming from Pioske, ranking her third in the state for short handed goals.
The White Hawk squad is deep with talent with goals coming from 15 different players. The varsity team has five seniors this year, three of which are continuing their hockey careers next year in college No. 7 Sydney Leonard, No. 23 Gretta Pioske, and No. 21 Emily Wendorf. Junior line mates and assistant captains, No. 3 Cameryn Hargreaves and No. 22 Greer Hardacre makeup a combined 43 points posing as offensive threats this year and next year. The White Hawk team continues to show young talent and program development with freshman starters, No. 33 Lizzie Callahan and No. 13 Ali Butler. Both who hold strong stats on the team and also dominate on on special teams. Another young newcomer that is showing great potential is Sonja Molin, she is an eighth grade defenseman that is showing to be a huge contributor on the blue line for the White Hawks.
The White Hawks play three pivotal games in the coming weeks against Holy Family, Simley and Proctor.
