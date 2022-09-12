Friday, Sept. 2 at the Maple Lake Invitational, the Mound Westonka cross country team showcased their commitment, talent, and all out hard work placing first for the girls varsity, girls junior high, and boys junior high.
Coach Humbert was impressed, “It was great to see so many of our kids on the award stand and many others that did so well. We had 50 kids start and finish and capped off a busy week of training and learning culminating with this meet.”
The returning varsity girls team was led by freshman Emma Andrev coming in second place with a time of 21:29. Followed by sophomore Audrey Kirscht in fourth at 22:02, eighth-grader Sophia Engesser in fifth place at 22:56, sophomore Mari Engesser in seventh place at 23:10, sophomore Brooke Garlock in eighth at 23:13 and junior Cassie Nemecek at 23:15.
One-by-one they followed each other across the finish line putting them first overall. The team has been together for two seasons and qualified for state in 2021. They are proving to be a competitive challenging team for 2022.
The varsity boys easily maintained third place overall out of 10 teams. Senior Jacob Trost led the team with an 18:46 finish followed closely by junior Charlie Paul at 18:52, sophomore Isaac Hays at 19:22, senior Ethan Garlock at 19:28, and sophomore Andrew Finley at 19:29.
The girls junior varsity team was led by freshman Payton Stover coming in strong at 23:23, freshman Bette Mae Grogan at 23:29, sophomore Claire Rashleger at 23:31, and sophomore Sierra Jerome at 28:00.
The boys junior varsity team with two of the runners finishing in the top 20 was freshman Miles Lund at 21:13 and freshman Luke Sunnarborg at 21:48.
The middle school is showing great promise with another first-place win for both girls and boys.
The 1.5-mile competitive race for the girls, six runners were in the top-20 with Anna Regenhold leading in fourth place at 11:31, Ella McClellan in sixth place at 11:46, Vayla Jerome in seventh at 11:47, Elise Hays in ninth at 11:47, Hadley Hoag in 13th place at 12:16, and Genevieve Fosler at 13:30.
The boys junior high with five runners finishing in the top-12 places was led by Owen Trost in second place at 9:30, Brendan Rashleger in seventh place at 10:04, Drew Carlson in eighth place at 10:30, Jacob Chilson in ninth place at 10:34, and Gabriel Lundgren in 11th at 10:38.
The Maple Lake Invitational was a hard course for all the runners. The last 1.5 mile of the race had a challenging uphill slope that quickly fatigues any runner and as coach Butch said “it was going to be a lonely race” due to the layout of the course.
Very few spectators were able to cheer on the runners in the long 1-mile loop where runners begin to separate. This can slow a lot of runners when they have no one to compete with to maintain their training pace. Luckily, it was an early morning race with cooler temperatures finally.
“We head to Montgomery next Thursday to tangle with 33 other teams in perhaps the largest cross county meet in Minnesota this year.”
We look forward to watching the White Hawks compete again Thursday September 8 at the Montgomery Golf Course. Go White Hawks!
