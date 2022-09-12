Mound XC.jpg

The Mound Westonka boys cross country runners Jacob Trost, Charlie Paul, Ethan Garlock, and Isaac Hays helped the team place third at the Maple Lake Invitational. (Submitted photos)

Friday, Sept. 2 at the Maple Lake Invitational, the Mound Westonka cross country team showcased their commitment, talent, and all out hard work placing first for the girls varsity, girls junior high, and boys junior high.

Coach Humbert was impressed, “It was great to see so many of our kids on the award stand and many others that did so well. We had 50 kids start and finish and capped off a busy week of training and learning culminating with this meet.”

Load comments