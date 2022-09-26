Westonka girls tennis.JPG

Senior Captain Ellen Pruitt throws up the ball for a serve against Providence Academy on Sept. 13. (Submitted photo)

The Mound Westonka girls tennis team is over halfway through their season with a 12-3 overall record and 2-1 in conference play.

The girls traveled to the Providence Academy tennis courts on Sept. 13 and earned a 4-3 victory. Winning for the White Hawks included all the singles flights. At first singles sophomore Savannah Paul, 6-4, 6-4; second singles senior captain Kate Velander, 6-3, 6-2; third singles senior captain Ellen Pruitt, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (6); fourth singles sophomore Reese Kasper, 6-4, 6-2. The JV team played on home courts and lost 1-6.

Load comments