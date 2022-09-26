The Mound Westonka girls tennis team is over halfway through their season with a 12-3 overall record and 2-1 in conference play.
The girls traveled to the Providence Academy tennis courts on Sept. 13 and earned a 4-3 victory. Winning for the White Hawks included all the singles flights. At first singles sophomore Savannah Paul, 6-4, 6-4; second singles senior captain Kate Velander, 6-3, 6-2; third singles senior captain Ellen Pruitt, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (6); fourth singles sophomore Reese Kasper, 6-4, 6-2. The JV team played on home courts and lost 1-6.
The varsity girls competed on home courts against Jordan on Sept. 15, winning 5-2. First singles Paul, 6-0, 6-1; second singles Velander, 6-0, 6-3; fourth singles Kasper, 6-2, 6-2; first doubles, senior captain Sara Funderburk and senior captain Sydney Leonard, 6-3, 6-7 (1), (10-5) and second doubles junior Anna Wood and junior Cam Winther, 6-3, 6-3 all won points for the Westonka team. Fourth doubles junior Ally Eidsness and junior Cam Hargreaves played an exhibition match and won an 8-game pro set, 8-2.
The JV team shutout Jordan with a 7-0 win.
A match on Sept. 19 brought the Glencoe-Silver Lake varsity team to the home courts with the Westonka girls winning yet another match for the season 6-1. First singles Paul, 6-1, 6-2; second singles Velander, 6-1, 6-0; third singles Pruitt, 6-3, 6-1; fourth singles Kasper, 6-1, 6-0; first doubles Funderburk and Leonard, 6-3, 6-1 and third doubles senior Savanna Newell and sophomore Suzie Marth, 6-0, 6-0.
The JV-B team played at Southwest Christian on Sept. 13 and won 7-3. The team currently has a 4-3 record.
There are several upcoming matches at home and nearby to cheer on the girls tennis squads. Both the varsity and JV teams will travel to the Southwest Christian courts at 4:15 p.m. on Sept. 22. The JV Jamboree will take place in Delano on Sept. 26 at 4 p.m. The JV-B team will host Wayzata at 5 p.m. on Sept. 21, travel to Minnetonka on Sept. 22 at 4 p.m. and host Benilde St. Margaret at 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 26. Happy Homecoming White Hawks!
The Mound Westonka Girls 2022 tennis team: (Varsity): Savannah Paul, Kate Velander, Sara Funderburk, Ellen Pruitt, Sydney Leonard, Cam Winther, Cam Hargreaves, Anna Wood, Ally Eidsness, Reese Kasper, Suzie Marth and Savanna Newell. (JV): Ingrid Wulf, Josie Moen, Nora Sipprell, Sage Finck, Ruby Finck, Anna Olson, Sammy Krahl, Zoe Wood, Keeley Winther, Jessica Hoernemann, Gracie O’Halloran, Emily Hallett. (JV-B): Kendra Mattson, Sophia Kravchenko, Myonna Regan, Georgia Wilson, Isabelle Kirk, Kylee Pierson, Ayda Dirks, Linsey LeMire, Kate Gilmore, Maria Sells, Georgia Harmer, Devon Simpson, Ava Cherrier, Sophia Reimer, Gretta Pioske, Gabriella Larsen and Bella Larsen.
The girls are coached by Rob Paul, Brent Reinbold and Terri Blando.
